When Archie Williams sang about “losing everything” on the premiere of “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday, he wasn’t merely covering Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.” (See the full video below.)

Williams was released last year from a Louisiana prison after serving nearly 40 years for a rape and attempted murder he did not commit. A fingerprint database showed prints at the crime scene matched another man, The New York Times reported, and the district attorney apologized.

“I went to prison but I never let my mind go to prison,” Williams said on Tuesday’s pretaped episode, adding that he prayed and sang, watched “AGT,” and visualized being on the talent show.

Williams seized his chance in a soulful, hopeful performance that basically turned the house into a puddle of tears.

It made mush of judge Simon Cowell as well.

“I will never ever listen to that song in the same way ever again after you sang that,” Cowell said. “This is an audition I will never forget for the whole of my life.”

Williams advanced in the competition.