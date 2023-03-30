What's Hot

Eric Swalwell Shares The Receipts In Takedown Of GOP Lawmakers' Tweets

Kourtney Kardashian Reacts To Getting Trolled For Posting ‘Nasty’ Bathroom Food Pics

Bernie Sanders Roasts Howard Schultz For 'Union Busting' At Starbucks

'Real Housewives' Star Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Michael Sterling

GOP Sen. Shocks CNN's Kaitlan Collins With ‘Pretty Stark’ Guns Admission

Pope Francis Goes To Hospital, Cancels Audiences For 2 Days

John Fetterman To Return To Senate Next Month

West Virginia Bans Marriage For Children Age 15 Or Younger

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts 'Pathetic' Trump Over 'Saddest Damn Thing' Ever Posted

Kentucky GOP Lawmakers Override Veto Of Extreme Anti-Transgender Legislation

Prince Harry Blames Royal Family For Delay In Hacking Suit

Democrats May Be Ready To Tank One Of Joe Biden’s Court Picks

U.S. NewsRussiaWall Street JournalEvan Gershkovich

Russia Arrests Wall Street Journal Reporter For Espionage

Russia’s top security agency said Evan Gershkovich was detained in the city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information.
AP

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top security agency says a reporter for the Wall Street Journal has been arrested on espionage charges.

The Federal Security Service (FSB), the top domestic security and counterintelligence agency that is the top successor agency to the Soviet era KGB, said Thursday that Evan Gershkovich was detained in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg while allegedly trying to obtain classified information.

Gershkovich is the first reporter for an American news outlet to be arrested on espionage charges in Russia since the Cold War. His arrest comes amid the bitter tensions between Moscow and Washington over the fighting in Ukraine.

An undated ID photo of journalist Evan Gershkovich.
An undated ID photo of journalist Evan Gershkovich.
AFP via Getty Images

The security service alleged that Gershkovich “was acting on the U.S. orders to collect information about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military industrial complex that constitutes a state secret.”

The FSB didn’t say when the arrest took place. Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of espionage.

Gershkovich covers Russia and Ukraine as a correspondent in the Wall Street Journal’s Moscow bureau. The FSB noted that he had accreditation from the Russian Foreign Ministry to work as a journalist.

His last report from Moscow, published earlier this week, focused on the Russian economy’s slowdown amid Western sanctions imposed when Russian troops entered Ukraine last year.

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community