Wall Street Journal Hits Trump For Making Israel-Hamas War 'About Himself'

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board said Donald Trump “can’t help himself from making everything about himself,” even amid an escalating humanitarian crisis and an outbreak of war.

In an editorial published Thursday, the conservative newspaper slammed the former president for his rhetoric about the conflict in Israel and Gaza, which erupted on Saturday after Hamas militants massacred hundreds of Israelis in a surprise attack.

At a Wednesday rally in Florida, Trump criticized Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, while calling the Lebanon-based militant organization Hezbollah “very smart.” Hezbollah, like Hamas, is supported by Iran.

The Journal noted that Netanyahu is “an ally [Trump] is supposed to be friendly with” and the leader of “America’s closest friend in the Middle East, which is staring down the worst security crisis in 50 years.”

“At least 27 Americans are dead and more are missing. But Mr. Trump can’t separate this from his personal grievances,” the editors wrote, adding that Trump is “mad” because Netanyahu publicly acknowledged that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Since the war broke out, leaving more than 2,800 people dead as of Friday, Trump has boasted that there’s “zero chance” Hamas’ attack would have happened if he were president; shared internet conjecture that Florida governor and GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis wears heels; pushed a bizarre new conspiracy theory about Biden and former President Barack Obama; and complained about falling off the Forbes 400 list.

Trump is the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination. He has also been indicted four times, facing 91 felony counts for his election subversion efforts, handling of classified documents and alleged falsification of business records.