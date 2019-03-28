We Can't Stop Watching Newscasters Awkwardly Using Slang Like 'Gucci,' 'Okurr'

Combine live television news and adults’ unwavering need to be hip, and you get this embarrassingly funny effort by WTOL of Toledo, Ohio, on Wednesday.

In a reference to school examinations, anchor Melissa Andrews chirped, “Good morning, TPS students. It is testing week, and it’s time to slay all day.”

“Yeet!” colleague Tim Miller exclaimed. “Stay woke, be on fleek and get that Gucci breakfast.”

It got worse from there.

And, by the way, grownups, you might want to avoid “yeet.” Sure, it can be a simple exclamation, but it also means “ejaculate.” Okurr?