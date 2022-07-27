12-Year-Old Fights West Virginia's Anti-Abortion Bill During Public Hearing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ninety people, including a 12-year-old girl, spoke about West Virginia’s restrictive abortion bill during a public hearing Wednesday.

House Bill 302 — which would ban abortions in almost all cases, allow for prosecution of physicians who perform abortions, and include no exceptions for victims of rape or incest — is being considered this week. Gov. Jim Justice (R) asked the legislature to “clarify and modernize” the state’s abortion regulations, after a judge blocked an abortion ban from before Roe v. Wade. (Disclosure: The ACLU of West Virginia brought forward that case, and this reporter’s husband was part of the legal team.)

Advertisement

Speakers at Wednesday’s public hearing were given 45 seconds each. The youngest, a girl who identified herself as 12-year-old Addison Gardner from Buffalo Middle School, gave impassioned remarks against the bill.

“I play for varsity volleyball and I run track. My education is very important to me, and I plan on doing great things in life,” she said. “If a man decides that I’m an object, and does unspeakable, tragic things to me, am I, a child, supposed to carry and birth another child?”

“Am I to put my body through the physical trauma of pregnancy? Am I to suffer the mental implications, a child who had no say in what was being done with my body?” she continued. “Some here say they are pro-life. What about my life? Does my life not matter to you?”

A handful of speakers spoke in support of the bill, including several women who’d had abortions and later regretted it. Most of those who spoke were against the bill, calling it “disgusting,” “cowardice,” “delusional” and “inhumane.”

Advertisement

Some employees and volunteers from the Women’s Health Center, the state’s only abortion clinic, appeared, as well as doctors, religious leaders and more. Several speakers, including Women’s Health Center executive director Katie Quiñonez, exceeded the 45-second time limit, continuing to speak as they were escorted out amid cheers.

Here's video of Katie Quinonez's speech and some of her being escorted out of the chamber. The gallery broke into applause as she walked out with her fist in the air. https://t.co/q6nt6C5Bxl — Caity (@caitycoyne) July 27, 2022

Ash Orr, a transgender Appalachian organizer whose pronouns are they/he, spoke about their experience being raped at the ages of 9 and 10.

“I want you to explain to me why it would have been OK for me as a child to have carried my rapist’s child,” they said on the House floor. “Explain it to me like I’m one of the children that y’all are willing to traumatize.”

Orr told HuffPost that speaking in front of lawmakers “was an act of resistance and empowerment for me, personally.” Orr, who recently shared their story at an abortion rights rally in front of the state’s capitol, said they want “trans, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming folks” to be part of abortion rights conversations.

Advertisement