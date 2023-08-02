What's Hot

Feds Executed Search Warrant On WWE Boss Vince McMahon, Company Says

Federal agents executed a search warrant on McMahon and served him with a federal grand jury subpoena last month.
Sebastian Murdock
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Vince McMahon, the boss of World Wrestling Entertainment who recently re-joined the company’s board following sexual misconduct allegations, had his home searched by federal authorities.

McMahon was also served with a federal grand jury subpoena last month, the WWE disclosed Wednesday. The company noted that no charges have been filed yet.

McMahon returned to the board of the WWE several months after he was ousted for allegations of sexual misconduct.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

