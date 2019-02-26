WWE Star Roman Reigns Announces His Leukemia Is In Remission

Roman Reigns is back.

The WWE star returned to the ring Monday night to announce his leukemia is in remission.

“The good news is, I’m in remission, y’all,” he said in an emotional speech to a cheering crowd. “With that being said, the Big Dog is back.”

Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i, revealed in October that he had been “living with leukemia for 11 years.” He gave up his WWE Universal Championship title when he took a leave of absence to receive treatment.

“Before my announcement in October ... I was scared to tell everybody because I didn’t know how you would react,” he said during his speech on Monday Night Raw. “By the time I got home, the outreach between people texting me, calling me, tweeting me, Instagramming me, Facebooking me. If there was a way to get to me, y’all figured out how to do it.”

“That overwhelming support that you gave me ― it gave me strength,” he added. “It gave me new life. It gave me new opportunity and it gave me new purpose.”

Roman Reigns’ return was met with an outpouring of love from fans and other WWE wrestlers, including Seth Rollins and John Cena.

Real superheroes exist. Back and with strength and purpose! It’s your yard Roman. Your time is most certainly NOW! https://t.co/jEBDtQm39W — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 26, 2019

Man, it's really great to see Roman Reigns again. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) February 26, 2019