WWE Stars Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Announce Engagement

There’s a new ring in the ring.
WWE wrestlers Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who confirmed their relationship in May, announced their engagement on Thursday. Lynch, the current Raw Women’s Champion, said it was the “happiest day of my life.”
The announcement was met with a flood of well-wishes from members of the WWE universe and beyond.
While neither Lynch nor Rollins have alluded to when or where their wedding might take place, a wrestling radio show host congratulated them by encouraging an in-ring ceremony.
