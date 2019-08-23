WWE Stars Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Announce Engagement

There’s a new ring in the ring.

WWE wrestlers Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, who confirmed their relationship in May, announced their engagement on Thursday. Lynch, the current Raw Women’s Champion, said it was the “happiest day of my life.”

Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2019

The announcement was met with a flood of well-wishes from members of the WWE universe and beyond.

Welcome to The Family Seth ☘️👊🏻 https://t.co/nZ1DEcx5LX — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 23, 2019

Congrats! — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) August 23, 2019

i want to like this on every social media platform so happy for you! 😭😭 — Queen Cathy (@catherinekelley) August 23, 2019

Holy cow!! Congrats you guys!!! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 22, 2019

While neither Lynch nor Rollins have alluded to when or where their wedding might take place, a wrestling radio show host congratulated them by encouraging an in-ring ceremony.

Get married in a ring pic.twitter.com/m7ZDF0fPYH — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) August 22, 2019