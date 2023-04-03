What's Hot

EntertainmentwrestlingwweUltimate Fighting Championship

UFC And WWE Combine To Create $21.4 Billion Entertainment Company

Ultimate Fighting Championship owner Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. and WWE are combining to create a business that will share a diverse audience and expansive social media reach.
Michelle Chapman
|
A WrestleMania sign hangs over the crowd during the WWE Monday Night RAW event on March 6, 2023, in Boston.
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

WWE and the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship will combine to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company.

A new publicly traded company will be formed that houses the UFC and WWE brands, with Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. taking a 51% controlling interest in the new company. Existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49% stake.

The companies put the enterprise value of UFC at $12.1 billion and WWE at $9.3 billion.

The new business will be lead by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. Vince McMahon, executive chairman at WWE, will serve in the same role at the new company.

The announcement comes after Vince McMahon, the founder and majority shareholder of WWE, returned to the company in January and said that it could be up for sale.

Rumors swirled about who would possibly be interested in buying WWE, with chatter focusing on companies such as Endeavor, Disney, Fox, Comcast, Amazon and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Industry experts had viewed WWE as an attractive acquisition target given its global reach and loyal fanbase, which includes everyone from minors to seniors and a wide range of incomes.

The company held its marquee event, WrestleMania, over the weekend. Last year, WWE booked revenue of $1.3 billion.

The company is also a social media powerhouse. It surpassed 16 billion social video views in the final quarter of last year. It has nearly 94 million YouTube subscribers and has more than 20 million followers on TikTok. Its female wrestlers comprise five out of the top 15 most followed female athletes in the world, across Facebook, Twitter & Instagram, led by Ronda Rousey with 36.1 million followers.

WWE had more than 7.5 billion digital and social media views in January and February of this year, up 15% from the same time frame a year ago.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., based in Stamford, Connecticut, slumped 4% before the opening bell Monday. Shares of Endeavor, based in Beverly Hills, California, rose 3%.

