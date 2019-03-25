A Women's Match Will Be The Main Event At WrestleMania For The First Time

Women headlining a major WWE event? In the words of Macho Man: “Ohhhh yeah!”

The wrestling entertainment company announced Monday that the championship match at WrestleMania on April 7 will feature an all-female cast for the first time ever. Wrestlers Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will compete for the belt:

Breaking: For the first time in @WWE history, a women’s match will be the main event of @WrestleMania! The historic Raw Women’s Championship match featuring @RondaRousey @MsCharlotteWWE @BeckyLynchWWE will take place on Sunday, April 7 at @MetLifeStadium and live on @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/rPkvWtuaCZ — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 25, 2019

“It’s been my... it’s been OUR goal to main event # WrestleMania,” Flair tweeted on Monday. “It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won’t let you down.”

WWE has made a concerted effort to highlight its female athletes since 2016, when it rebranded its Divas Division as the Women’s Division and announced a women’s championship title.