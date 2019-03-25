A Women's Match Will Be The Main Event At WrestleMania For The First Time

Women headlining a major WWE event? In the words of Macho Man: “Ohhhh yeah!”
The wrestling entertainment company announced Monday that the championship match at WrestleMania on April 7 will feature an all-female cast for the first time ever. Wrestlers Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will compete for the belt:
“It’s been my... it’s been OUR goal to main event
#WrestleMania,” Flair tweeted on Monday. “It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won’t let you down.”
WWE has made a concerted effort to highlight its female athletes since 2016, when it rebranded its Divas Division as the Women’s Division and announced a women’s championship title.
The company’s first all-women pay-per-view event took place last October in front of a sold-out crowd and was reportedly well received by the wrestling community.