Wynonna Judd Has An Explanation For Awkward CMA Awards Performance

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Wynonna Judd assured people that she is fine and well after an unsteady performance at the Country Music Association Awards in Tennessee on Wednesday night.

Fans had worried when a tense-looking Judd joined country rapper Jelly Roll to open the show with his song “Need a Favor.”

Advertisement

Though the veteran singer’s voice soared, she barely inched away from center stage while holding on to Jelly Roll’s arm with a seemingly iron grip.

After the stilted performance, some online wondered if Judd was hiding health issues.

The recording artist had a much simpler explanation when she addressed the chatter Thursday in an Instagram video, however.

“They tell you, ‘Don’t read the comments’ — I read the comments!” Judd laughed. “I’m just going to come clean with y’all. I was so freaking nervous.”

Wynonna Judd (right) decided to "come clean" with fans after joining Jelly Roll for a performance at the CMA Awards on Wednesday. Astrida Valigorsky via Getty Images

Advertisement

She added: “I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll. I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now, but I’m not going to because I’m such a fan of his. And he asked me to sing and I said, ‘Absolutely!’ I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that’s the bottom line.”

Judd, who recorded her message during a flight to Texas for her Back to Wy tour, assured fans that “all is well” before ending her clip.

Following the CMA Awards performance, the country music icon told Entertainment Tonight what supporting other artists means to her.