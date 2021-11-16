Wyoming GOP Says It Won’t Recognize Rep. Liz Cheney As A Republican Anymore

The Wyoming Republican Party voted to no longer recognize Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP this weekend, a symbolic move that reflects ongoing frustration among conservatives who are still firmly allied with former President Donald Trump.

The party passed the measure by a 31-29 vote on Saturday, the Casper Star Tribune reported. The move comes after about a third of Wyoming counties voted earlier this year to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican. The state’s GOP also voted in February to censure her over a vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“To further her own personal political agenda, Representative Liz Cheney has not only caused massive disruption, distraction and division within the House Republican Conference, but has also willingly, happily, and energetically joined forces with and proudly pledged allegiance to democrat Speaker of the House Pelosi,” the resolution reads. The measure adds that Cheney did so “as a means of serving her own personal interests while ignoring the interests, needs and expectations of Wyoming Republicans.”

Cheney’s spokesperson told The Associated Press that the idea she isn’t a conservative Republican is “laughable.”

“She is bound by her oath to the Constitution,” the spokesperson, Jeremy Adler, told the publication. “Sadly a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man.”

The congresswoman is running for reelection next year and faces at least four Republican opponents, including attorney Harriet Hageman, whom Trump has endorsed. Hageman told the Casper Star Tribune that the Wyoming GOP’s vote was fitting, saying Cheney had completely broken “with where we are as a state.”

Cheney has drawn the ire of many in her party for her repeated criticism of Trump and her fellow Republicans’ failure to hold him accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 riot, which was intended to overturn his 2020 election loss. She was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach the former president for his role in inciting the attack and is one of just two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Earlier this month, Cheney said that Trump was at war “with the rule of law” and that those in Congress who fail to say so are complicit in his efforts.

“Will we put duty to our oath above partisan politics or will we look away from the danger and the threat, embrace the lies and enable the liar?” the lawmaker said at an event in New Hampshire in early November. “There is no gray area when it comes to that question, when it comes to this moment. There is no middle ground.”