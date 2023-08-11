X Auctions Off Over 500 Items, Including Twitter Bird Logo Building Signs, Amid Rebrand

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is auctioning off over 500 items, including memorabilia and office equipment, as the company moves forward with its vision for a full rebrand under the ownership of Elon Musk.

The online auction, which is set to start on Sept. 12 and last two days, features office chairs, sofas and paintings, including one of Ellen Degeneres’ infamous Oscars selfie.

Advertisement

All items have an opening bid of $25 and viewings are available by appointment only.

The company had previously held an auction back in January.

Buyers will have a chance to bid on a total of 584 things, according to CNN, like digital whiteboards, video conferencing systems and monitors, as well as slightly more unexpected items, including guitars, a repurposed barn from Montana and two Twitter bird logo fascia signs, which are still attached to the sides of two buildings on Jessie Street and 10th Street, respectively.

“Buyer is responsible for hiring an SF Licensed Company with appropriate Permits,” both listings note.

Last month, San Francisco police stopped workers from removing Twitter’s bird and vertical logo from the company’s headquarters on Market Street, saying they had not taped off the sidewalk to protect pedestrians during the work.

The company also got into trouble after it erected a giant “X” sign on the top of that building without obtaining a permit from San Francisco authorities.

Advertisement

City workers took down the sign two days later, following complaints from neighbors who said the giant sign emitted light into their apartments.

The auction follows Musk’s decision to rename the platform last month and replace the iconic blue bird logo with an “X” sign, in a move that was poorly received by users.

Under Musk, X has laid off the majority of its workforce, shed advertisers and also reinstated previously banned accounts.

Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, in an interview broadcast Thursday, said “the rebrand represented really a liberation from Twitter.”

“A liberation that allowed us to evolve past a legacy mindset and thinking,” Yaccarino told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”

Advertisement