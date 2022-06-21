'X Factor' Star Tom Mann 'Broken' After Fiancée Dies On Wedding Day

Tom Mann and Danielle Hampson in 2021. Screenshot Tom Mann/Instagram

“X Factor” star Tom Mann announced the death of his fiancée Danielle Hampson while mourning his sudden loss on Instagram Monday.

Hampson, a PR executive and dancer who had worked with Take That and Little Mix, died on Saturday, Mann said. Her death occurred just hours before they were to be married.

Hampson was 34, according to the BBC. The cause of death is unknown.

“What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak,” wrote Mann, whose boy band Stereo Kicks was on the British reality competition show in 2014.

“I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the altar; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle,” wrote Mann. “I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

Mann said that he would do his best to be a great parent to the couple’s child, Bowie.

“I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy,” Mann wrote. “I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

The last few posts on Mann’s Instagram account include photos of him, Hampson and Bowie enjoying life together.

In a post from June 2021, Mann could be seen kissing Hampson’s belly and expressing excitement about starting a family.

“Daddy bout to be a daddy 👨‍👩‍👦 baby boy Mann due Oct 2021,” he wrote at the time.

Mann asked fans for privacy in his post on Monday.