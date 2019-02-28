'Dark Phoenix' Trailer Shows Major Character Getting Killed (Spoiler)

Warning: Spoilers for “Dark Phoenix” below!

The trailer for the new X-Men movie “Dark Phoenix” gets dark in a hurry ― showing a major character reportedly being murdered.

Now if you can’t stand to say goodbye to this beloved mutant before the movie’s June 7 release, then stop reading.

But if you can take it, proceed, and by all means, watch the clip above.

The supposed dearly departing character is Mystique, the shape-shifting mutant played by Jennifer Lawrence since she took over for Rebecca Romijn in 2011’s “X-Men: First Class.”

Mystique runs afoul of a very conflicted Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), who begins the trailer by apparently weeping to the cosmic force that has invaded her body: “Why did you make me do that? She was my friend.”

Cut to Jean blasting Mystique across the screen despite the blue mutant’s reminder that they are family.

While this may or may not be the exact final moment for JLaw’s character, she does die, director Simon Kinberg told Entertainment Weekly.

“I felt it was the strongest, most dramatic thing for the movie, and sometimes you have to make those kinds of hard decisions to service the larger story,” Kinberg said.