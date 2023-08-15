Donald Trump’s latest indictment on charges that he attempted to pressure officials to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia predictably prompted much mockery on social media.
Users of X, formerly Twitter, taunted the former president after he was charged on Monday with more than a dozen felonies, including racketeering.
“I liked his earlier, funnier indictments,” cracked comedian and actor Patton Oswalt.
“BREAKING: Donald Trump becomes only the fourth actor from Home Alone 2 to be indicted after Donald Trump, Donald Trump, and Donald Trump,” joked comedian Zack Bornstein.
See a sample of the other responses:
