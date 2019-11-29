FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Chris Cook via Getty Images You can gift the “Netflix for games” to Xbox players for $1. Here's how.

Whether you have spent countless hours strolling through the shelves at GameStop or just want to connect with a gamer in your family, finding the latest and greatest console and controller, subscription service or game might just seem like a quest that only a pro video gamer could complete.

Black Friday’s the day to jump up like Mario and run like Pac-Man to snatch up some savings on gaming consoles and accessories.

From Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite deals to PS4 Black Friday deals, some sites are offering everything from gaming bundles to slashed prices entirely. Like last year, one of the brands that’s probably being closely watched by gamers is Xbox One.

With the rise of services for the “Netflix for games”, it might be worth it to give the gift of a subscription to your gamer. Xbox gamers will enjoy the Xbox Game Pass, which includes unlimited access to over 100 games, with new games continually being added to the collection. The pass is downloaded to PC or an Xbox console.

The Best Xbox Black Friday deal we’ve seen?

This Black Friday you can get the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold membership for a limited time. Xbox Live Gold is a multiplayer network that allows players to join a community of gamers and get two to four free games each month. While the subscription for the two is usually $45 for three months, Microsoft’s offering them for $1 for a limited time this Black Friday.

But don’t worry if you don’t feel like a subscription’s right for you — we found deals on Xbox Live, Xbox One consoles, Xbox One games and Xbox accessories, too, so that gamers have everything they’ll want for their next boss battle.