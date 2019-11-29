HuffPost Finds

These Xbox One Black Friday 2019 Deals Are No Game

Get gaming with these deals on Xbox One consoles, Game Pass, Xbox Live and Xbox accessories.

You can gift the &ldquo;Netflix for games&rdquo; to Xbox players for $1. <strong><a href="https://fave.co/2XAhIgP" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Here's how</a></strong>.
Whether you have spent countless hours strolling through the shelves at GameStop or just want to connect with a gamer in your family, finding the latest and greatest console and controller, subscription service or game might just seem like a quest that only a pro video gamer could complete.

Black Friday’s the day to jump up like Mario and run like Pac-Man to snatch up some savings on gaming consoles and accessories.

From Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite deals to PS4 Black Friday deals, some sites are offering everything from gaming bundles to slashed prices entirely. Like last year, one of the brands that’s probably being closely watched by gamers is Xbox One.

With the rise of services for the “Netflix for games”, it might be worth it to give the gift of a subscription to your gamer. Xbox gamers will enjoy the Xbox Game Pass, which includes unlimited access to over 100 games, with new games continually being added to the collection. The pass is downloaded to PC or an Xbox console.

The Best Xbox Black Friday deal we’ve seen?

This Black Friday you can get the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold membership for a limited time. Xbox Live Gold is a multiplayer network that allows players to join a community of gamers and get two to four free games each month. While the subscription for the two is usually $45 for three months, Microsoft’s offering them for $1 for a limited time this Black Friday.

But don’t worry if you don’t feel like a subscription’s right for you — we found deals on Xbox Live, Xbox One consoles, Xbox One games and Xbox accessories, too, so that gamers have everything they’ll want for their next boss battle.

Below are Xbox Pass deals that you won’t want to miss:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription
Microsoft
This Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription includes Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold membership for a limited time. Xbox Live Gold is a multiplayer network that allows players to join a community of gamers and get two to four free games each month. While the subscription for the two is usually $45 for three months, Microsoft's offering them for $1 for a limited time.
Xbox Live 3 Month Gold Membership
Walmart
Xbox Live Gold lets gamers join a community network where they can collaborate and compete with others. Gamers can find people to play using clubs and groups. For Black Friday, Walmart's offering a three-month Xbox Live membership for $15, down from $25.
Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K20 Bundle
Best Buy
Basketball lovers, this bundle's for you. The bundle includes a Xbox One S console, wireless controller, full-game download of NBA 2K20 and month-long trials of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass. Originally $300, get it for $200 at Best Buy.
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console
Walmart
Earlier this week, we wrote about Walmart's deal on this Xbox One console (LINK TK). The bundle includes the console that's disc-free, a wireless controller, a month-long Xbox Live Gold subscription and download codes for Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves. But Walmart's Black Friday deal on it is actually much better. Now the console's down from its original price of $240 to $150.
Xbox One S 1 TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle
Target
While the Walmart deal on the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order games was for the Xbox One X, this one is for the Xbox One S. This bundle includes the Xbox One S console, a wireless controller and deluxe edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Plus, it comes with month-long trials of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. Get the bundle for $200, down from its original price of $300. And Target's offering a $40 Target gift card with this bundle and any Xbox One X console.
Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Limited Edition Console Bundle
Walmart
This limited-edition bundle includes the Xbox One X console and wireless controller and full-game downloads of Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, Gears of War Ultimate Edition, Gears of War 2 through 4. Plus, this comes with a one month trial of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. Originally $500, get it for $350 at Walmart.All other Xbox One X consoles will be $350 at Walmart, too, for Black Friday.
Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Console Bundle
Best Buy
This bundle includes an Xbox One X, wireless controlle and a full-game download of the recently released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition. The game lets you go on an adventure as a Jedi Padawan. The bundle also comes with month-long trials of Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass and EA Access. Originally $500, get this bundle for $350 at Best Buy.
Xbox One controllers
Best Buy
For Black Friday, Best Buy is offering Xbox One controllers starting at $40 so you'll to be able to save $20 or $25 on different styles and colors, like this dark blue one.
