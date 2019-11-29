FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.
Whether you have spent countless hours strolling through the shelves at GameStop or just want to connect with a gamer in your family, finding the latest and greatest console and controller, subscription service or game might just seem like a quest that only a pro video gamer could complete.
Black Friday’s the day to jump up like Mario and run like Pac-Man to snatch up some savings on gaming consoles and accessories.
With the rise of services for the “Netflix for games”, it might be worth it to give the gift of a subscription to your gamer. Xbox gamers will enjoy the Xbox Game Pass, which includes unlimited access to over 100 games, with new games continually being added to the collection. The pass is downloaded to PC or an Xbox console.
But don’t worry if you don’t feel like a subscription’s right for you — we found deals on Xbox Live, Xbox One consoles, Xbox One games and Xbox accessories, too, so that gamers have everything they’ll want for their next boss battle.
Below are Xbox Pass deals that you won’t want to miss:
Basketball lovers, this bundle's for you. The bundle includes a Xbox One S console, wireless controller, full-game download of NBA 2K20 and month-long trials of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass. Originally $300, get it for $200 at Best Buy.
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console
Earlier this week, we wrote about Walmart's deal on this Xbox One console (LINK TK). The bundle includes the console that's disc-free, a wireless controller, a month-long Xbox Live Gold subscription and download codes for Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves. But Walmart's Black Friday deal on it is actually much better. Now the console's down from its original price of $240 to $150.
Xbox One S 1 TB Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Bundle
While the Walmart deal on the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order games was for the Xbox One X, this one is for the Xbox One S. This bundle includes the Xbox One S console, a wireless controller and deluxe edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Plus, it comes with month-long trials of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. Get the bundle for $200, down from its original price of $300. And Target's offering a $40 Target gift card with this bundle and any Xbox One X console.
Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Limited Edition Console Bundle
Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Console Bundle
Best Buy
This bundle includes an Xbox One X, wireless controlle and a full-game download of the recently released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition. The game lets you go on an adventure as a Jedi Padawan. The bundle also comes with month-long trials of Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass and EA Access. Originally $500, get this bundle for $350 at Best Buy.