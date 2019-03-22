Robbery Suspect Tells Police: 'I Decided To Try Something New'

A bank robbery suspect in Wisconsin had an interesting motive for the alleged crime: He “decided to try something new today, so I robbed a bank.”

Appleton police arrested 19-year-old Xengxai Yang Friday evening after he allegedly entered a local credit union wearing a mask, displayed a weapon and then left the bank with money.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by the Appleton Post-Crescent, Yang allegedly demanded $10,000 from the Community First Credit Union and used a zip tie to bind the teller’s hands after he got the cash.

The suspect left the credit union still wearing the mask and employees alerted the police.

A short time later, an officer in the immediate area noticed a masked man fitting the suspect’s description walking through the credit union’s parking lot, according to an Appleton Police Department release.

The officer arrested the man, identified as Yang.

The arresting officer found a modified .22-caliber rifle in his waistband with a round in the chamber, two magazines of .22-caliber ammunition, a box of ammunition and zip ties on Yang’s body, according to the Post-Crescent.

He also had $10,745 on his person.

Police said Yang told them he “decided to try something new today, so I robbed a bank.” However, the robbery wasn’t planned, he said.

Yang also allegedly said his gun wasn’t loaded when he went into the credit union but he “cocked it” after the employees gave him the money.

On Monday, Yang was charged with robbery of a financial institution with a dangerous weapon.