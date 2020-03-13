Xherdan The Sphynx Cat Becomes Internet's New Spirit Animal

Caters News Agency A sphynx cat covered in wrinkles has stolen the hearts of many on the internet thanks to his unique appearance.

A sphynx cat in Rüti, Switzerland, is becoming an internet sensation thanks to his unusual wrinkles and constantly grumpy expression.

Xherdan the cat may look scary to some, but it was love at first sight for his owner, Sandra Filippi, who adopted him six years ago when he was a kitten.

Caters News Agency Xherdan, 6, is covered in wrinkles from head to toe. People have been comparing him to a caterpillar, an alien, a brain and a dumpling.

“When I first saw him, he immediately stole my heart,” Filippi told Caters News Agency. “He makes me and other people laugh all the time and that’s the most beautiful thing there is. I am so incredibly proud. He is just so unique.”

Caters News Agency Xherdan is also well-known for his angry-looking frown, but his owner says he's a sweet cat who loves to sleep and "talk."

Xherdan’s extreme looks might intimidate some people, but Filippi says he’s such a sweetie that even the most apprehensive person loves him after they meet him in the flesh.

“He also speaks a great deal and in all pitches ― when he is excited, when he is hungry, when he plays, or while cuddling and falling asleep,” Filippi told Insider.com.

Filippi isn’t the only one who has developed a great love for Xherdan.

An Instagram page devoted to him has more than 25,000 followers.

Caters News Agency Xerdan "speaks a great deal and in all pitches," according to his owner.

Xherdan’s looks may be unique, but his personality is in keeping with his breed. Sphynxes are known for their intelligence, extroverted personalities, great energy, and habit of showering their owners with affection.

Caters News Agency Even the most apprehensive person loves Xerdan after they meet him in the flesh, his owner says.