Yale Historian Spells Out Why ‘The Worst’ May Be Yet To Come For America

Yale history professor Joanne Freeman has warned “the worst” may still be yet to come for America.

It was “tempting to conclude that the insurgency failed” almost a year after a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in their unsuccessful bid to overturn the 2020 election result, Freeman wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post published Friday.

But it hasn’t failed yet, she cautioned.

“Our government is still under attack. The offensive is quieter now but no less menacing, eroding the government from within,” the professor noted, citing GOP-led voter suppression bills, installation of partisan election officials and decreasing voter confidence due to Trump’s election conspiracy theories.