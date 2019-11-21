Yale Women's Soccer Coach Ousted Over Sexual Misconduct Accusations

The head coach of the Yale women’s soccer team was ousted after the college newspaper reported accusations that he’d sexually assaulted one of his players and had a consensual relationship with another at a previous job.

Yale University announced on Wednesday evening that Brendan Faherty was no longer employed there. He had served only one season as the women’s coach. Yale hired him in December 2018, after he coached at the University of Washington, New York’s Stony Brook University and the University of New Haven (UNH).

Shortly before Faherty was let go, the Yale Daily News, a student-run newspaper, published an investigation into allegations that he had acted inappropriately with players while coaching the UNH women’s soccer team, sexually assaulted one player and had a consensual relationship with another.

Thrilled to welcome Brendan Faherty to the Yale family as the sixth women's soccer coach in school history. He had tremendous success in his prior stops at Stony Brook and the University of Washington. pic.twitter.com/SJhH90PemY — Yale Athletics (@YaleAthletics) December 19, 2018

The paper interviewed seven of Faherty’s former players at UNH, none of whom were under the age of 18 at the time of his alleged misdeeds. Some of the players noted that when Faherty was coaching them between 2003 and 2009, he wasn’t much older than his athletes, according to the Daily News.

Faherty has been accused of groping one player’s breasts in January 2009, after allegedly demanding that she sleep in his bed, the paper reported. Another former UNH player identified as Liz said that she had an intimate relationship with Faherty while he was her coach and for “several years thereafter,” according to the paper.

Liz told the paper that she felt “exploited” in her consensual relationship with Faherty, adding that he would get “what he wanted” and then disappear for some time.

Three of the former players told the paper that Faherty frequently drank alcohol with them, and three others who did not drink with Faherty at the time said he often met with players at bars.

The Daily News said Faherty declined to comment.

BREAKING: Yale women’s soccer coach Brendan Faherty left Yale Athletics on Wednesday amid allegations of impropriety with his former players at the University of New Haven: one of sexual misconduct and another of a consensual sexual relationship https://t.co/Knfh46UQdK pic.twitter.com/ZgbfQdJ2lq — Yale Daily News (@yaledailynews) November 21, 2019

UNH has a longstanding policy that prohibits relationships between coaches and students, UNH athletic spokesman Daniel Ruede told the Associated Press. The NCAA does not explicitly prohibit those types of relationships, though it warns students and coaches against engaging in them.

In a statement on Wednesday, Yale said the university wasn’t aware of any claims of misconduct against Faherty when it hired him.

“On November 18, 2019, the Yale Daily News shared deeply troubling information with the university, none of which was made known to the university in the interview and vetting process,” the university said. “As of November 20, 2019, Mr. Faherty is no longer employed by the university.”

Victoria Chun, Yale’s athletic director, echoed the university’s statement in her own response sent to the Hartford Courant. Chun, who hired Faherty, said that “no information regarding the allegations” surfaced while she was vetting him, according to the Courant.

Faherty is not currently facing any criminal charges, AP reports.