The Yankees Allow A 'Little League Home Run' In Defensive Lowlight

The New York Yankees on Sunday played “the worst defense you will see in MLB all year,” according to the “Talkin’ Baseball” podcast. (Watch the video below.)

Exaggeration? You decide.

After a hit by the San Diego Padres’ Jose Azocar, Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader and catcher Kyle Higashioka threw balls that were comically off-target, enabling what Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay called “a Little League home run” for Azocar that scored two runs.

That might be harsh on Little Leaguers.

The Yankees might have just displayed the worst defense you will see in MLB all year pic.twitter.com/k4mEblEPgN — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 28, 2023

The play was actually ruled a single and two errors, but Kay had a point.

The Yankees would eventually win 10-7 and Bader and Higashioka each had 2 RBIs to make up for their gaffes.

Some fans on Twitter still gave the Bronx Bombers a good ribbing for throwing the ball all over the place and for pitcher Gerrit Cole not backing up home plate on the play ― which pitchers are taught to do at a young age.

Buncha 7 year olds. Goodness — Jon Neuhaus (@NeuhausJon) May 28, 2023

Cole not backing up home really solidifies the Little Leagueness of this play. — Mize (@Mizener) May 28, 2023

Welp…. as a White Sox fan I thought I’ve seen it all regarding terrible fielding, but then the New York Yankees took the field and said: “Hold my beer.”🤣 — Leonard Riccardi (@LeonardRiccardi) May 29, 2023