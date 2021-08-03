Yankees Fans Chant 'MVP!' As Elusive Cat Runs Across Field And Escapes Capture

New York Yankees fans didn’t have much to cheer for on Monday night as the home team was drubbed by the Baltimore Orioles. But that briefly changed in the eighth inning, not because of the players, but because of a cat who interrupted play.

With the Orioles leading 7-1, the game was paused after a frightened feline somehow slipped onto the field and ran to the outfield:

Yankee Stadium security chases a cat around the field for nearly four minutes and never gets its hands on what might be the most elusive animal that ever lived pic.twitter.com/w2HR4H3HaW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 3, 2021

“We saw [the cat] in the dugout earlier in the game, just chilling there, so we let him be,” Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins told MLB.com. “Next thing I know, I heard all the fans cheering. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Fans chanted “LET’S GO CAT!” and “MVP!” as the kitty ducked multiple attempts at capture.

“That thing was pretty elusive to catch there,” Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo told the New York Post. “Their tactics to get it I think could’ve been worked on. But that thing was quick.”

Here’s how the cat on the field commentary sounded on the Orioles broadcast. Kevin Brown had the best line when he said that the cat was faster than anyone on the Yankees. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/GrfLhdJm63 — Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) August 3, 2021

“I didn’t see the cat until he was out at the outfield wall. Then it was seeing seven grown men get their ankles broken by a cat,” Mullins told MLB.com. “It was pretty funny to watch.”

Eventually, the cat ran off the field. It’s not clear where it went, if it was eventually caught, if it had an owner or if will be put up for adoption.

Alternatively, the Yankees could certainly use some speed on the field right now. In the middle of a season marked by fierce mediocrity, fans would cheer for this plucky new underdog... even if it’s a cat.