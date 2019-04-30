Yankees Pitcher CC Sabathia Makes Baseball History With 3,000th Strikeout

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia recorded his 3,000th career strikeout on Tuesday night as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher John Ryan Murphy swung through a change-up to end the second inning.

Sabathia becomes just the 17th member ― and only the third lefty ― in the exclusive 3,000K club, which will help build his case for the Baseball Hall of Fame:

Sabathia celebrated the strikeout with his teammates in the dugout and with his family, who were sitting next to it.

Then, it was his turn to bat, as the Yankees were playing an inter-league game in Arizona.

Perhaps fittingly, he struck out himself.

Sabathia made his debut in 2001 with the Cleveland Indians, then was traded in July 2008 to the Milwaukee Brewers, where he helped lead the team to its first appearance in the playoffs since 1982.

He signed a free-agent contract with the Yankees following the season and has been with New York ever since. He led Major League Baseball in wins in 2009 and 2010, and played a pivotal role on the Yankees’ 2009 World Series championship team.

Sabathia has said he will retire at the end of this season.

Players, friends, fans and more celebrated the achievement on Twitter and shared their memories of what has been a remarkable career:

Congrats to my brother and teammate @CC_Sabathia on joining the 3,000 strikeout club! #LegaCCy https://t.co/6atDa5DfPh — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) May 1, 2019

All hail the GREAT @CC_Sabathia thank you for giving us, Yankee fans, the pleasure of watching you pitch in pinstripes for a decade!! It has been an honor to see you reach this milestone.#Yankees #cc3k — Kate Conroy (@LadyLovesPins) May 1, 2019

Congratulations to CC Sabathia on getting his 3,000th Strikeout! Welcome to the club. 👍⚾️ — Bert Blyleven (@BertBlyleven28) May 1, 2019

Congrats Big Man! I contributed to those 3000 Ks. Great dude, happy for you CC! https://t.co/p8mrZs1GWC — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) May 1, 2019

Watching one of my heros and best friends getting 3000k is amazing. He has grinded and earned every one of them @CC_Sabathia — Joba Chamberlain (@Joba_44) May 1, 2019

3,000 Ks for CC Sabathia. Congrats on that big time milestone in a HOF career. I still remember when the Brewers traded for him in 2008. I have never seen a pitcher have a bigger impact on his team down the stretch like CC did for the Brewers in 2008. — Bobby⚾️ (@dickerson_bobby) May 1, 2019

The #LegaCCy grows.



CC Sabathia is the 17th member of the 3,000 strikeout club. pic.twitter.com/OYFgM96dYn — MLB (@MLB) May 1, 2019

Love games like this makes me a fan again!!! Let’s goooo CC — Aaron Hicks (@AaronHicks31) May 1, 2019

Congrats buddy!!! Incredible accomplishment .. so proud of my former teammate & thrilled he made it happen 🙌🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/mUi9sUxrAk — Jensen Lewis (@JLEWFifty) May 1, 2019

Props to @SimplyAJ10 for reminding me about another piece of historical significance with tonight's milestone. CC Sabathia becomes just the third black pitcher to be part of the 3,000-strikeout club.



He joins fellow "Black Aces" Bob Gibson and Fergie Jenkins as part of the club. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) May 1, 2019

John Ryan Murphy:

1. Caught Mariano Rivera's last pitches

2. Was CC Sabathia's 3000th strikeout

3. Was enough to acquire Aaron Hicks from Minnesota



He'll be connected to Yankees lore forever — Andy Suekoff (@Andy_Suekoff) May 1, 2019

CC Sabathia becomes only the third left-handed pitcher in @MLB history with 3,000 strikeouts. Huge congratulations to one of the most respected people in the sport, who has used his platform to help countless people -- inside and outside the game -- for so many years. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) May 1, 2019

.@CC_Sabathia has overcome so much in the past few years, from openly admitting and rehabbing alcoholism to knee injuries, to doctors saving his life with stents after discovering a blockage... Sabathia has come back from it all, reinventing himself as a person and a pitcher. pic.twitter.com/wwQRlpkE03 — ً (@NYYDJ2) May 1, 2019

Congrats @CC_Sabathia on 3000K’s....just adding to your Cooperstown resume! Honored to be on that list! pic.twitter.com/I1aX8bzeIR — RyanDempster (@Dempster46) May 1, 2019

Congratulations to our friend @CC_Sabathia on his 3,000th strikeout! pic.twitter.com/h3DjgbffBk — Yogi Berra Museum (@Yogi_Museum) May 1, 2019

Big C! What an accomplishment! One of the best to ever do it — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) May 1, 2019

Congratulations to @CC_Sabathia on his 3000th Ticket punched. Dude is a Nor Cal legend, MLB hero & a prime example of how to uplift the communities that help one along their journey to greatness. Helluva body of work Lefty. Honored to have shared the mound with this man. — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) May 1, 2019

Congrats to my big bro cc #3000k #Yankees — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) May 1, 2019