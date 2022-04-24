Yankees Fans Pelt Opposing Players With Garbage As New York Wins

New York Yankees fans pelted Cleveland Guardians outfielders with bottles, cans and garbage Saturday as the New York team pulled off a last-minute 6-5 win.

Rather than celebrate the victory, Yankees players rushed to the right-field bleachers in a bid to calm down fans who were raining trash on the Cleveland team.

Advertisement

One piece of garbage even hit an umpire trying to intervene.

Fans at Yankee Stadium throw things at Guardians players after the game ends. pic.twitter.com/1LIv66LfBW — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 23, 2022

Tensions were already simmering when Yankee Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a double to tie the score in the ninth inning, ESPN reported. Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan was injured when he slammed into the wall trying to grab the ball.

That’s when Guardians center fielder Myles Straw climbed the chain-link fence at the bleachers to confront at least one fan face-to-face while the others berated him.

“Brutal,” Straw said after the game. “Worst fan base on the planet.”

Advertisement

Yankee pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres soon drove in the winning run. As Straw and Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado tried to chase down the ball they were pelted with garbage.

“I didn’t know what was going on, but that can’t happen,” Kiner-Falefa told reporters later. “I love the atmosphere, I love the fans, I love everything about them, but we win with class.”

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said after the game: “I don’t think people can throw stuff at our players on the field. That’s never going to be okay.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone agreed. “Obviously, there’s no place for throwing stuff on the field in that situation. Obviously we certainly don’t want to put anybody in danger. Love the intensity, but can’t be throwing stuff out on the field.”