Baseball Announcer Awkwardly Knocks Team's 'Boring' Play On Hot Mic

New York Yankees radio announcer Suzyn Waldman was caught on a hot mic ripping the “boring” baseball team during the Yankees’ nine-game losing streak earlier this week.

The WFAN announcer made the awkward comment during a 1-1 tie game between the Yankees and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, according to Awful Announcing.

“God this is boring,” said Waldman, who has covered the team for over three decades, as the radio broadcast returned from a commercial break.

Waldman along with Yankees play-by-play announcer John Sterling are two sportscasters who are “willing to criticize the team,” Awful Announcing noted.

The Yankees eventually lost the game 2-1 in what marked a ninth straight loss for the team, contributing to its longest losing streak since 1982.

“God this is boring” Suzyn Waldman cooked the Yankees 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/awzvMS44tE — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) August 23, 2023

The Yankees later won big against the Nationals on Wednesday with a 9-1 victory, although the team has catching up to do if they want to make it to the postseason.

New York currently sits in last place in the American League East division with a 61-65 record, 17 games behind the division-leading Baltimore Orioles and 9.5 games back in the wild-card race.

The Yankees are on track to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and could finish with a losing regular season record for the first time since 1992, The Athletic noted.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters on Wednesday that the season has been a “disaster.”

“It’s been a disaster this season. Yes, definitely a shock. We’re embarrassed by it,” Cashman said of a team that started the season with the second-highest payroll in the MLB.

He continued:

We’re really obviously disappointed, frustrated, angered. And that’s representative from every aspect of this franchise from top to bottom. And that includes our players, too. They care. They’re fighting. I know it doesn’t look like that, but I would say if you try to put yourself in their position, I don’t think anybody wants to go out in front of 40,000 people and lay an egg, whether it’s individually or collectively as a team, because then what comes with that is pretty horrific.