A prize-winning French author faced backlash online after he reportedly declared he was “incapable” of loving women over the age of 50 because they are “too old” and “invisible” to him.

Yann Moix, who is 50 himself, told Marie Claire magazine’s French edition that he preferred the bodies of younger women, according to multiple media reports.

“The body of a 25-year-old woman is extraordinary,” said Moix, who is also a television presenter. “The body of a woman of 50 is not extraordinary at all.”

Journalist Colombe Schneck, 52, shared and then deleted a photograph of her buttocks to Instagram in response to his comments. “You don’t know what you’re missing,” she captioned the snap. Some tweeters taunted Moix with images of celebrities he now wouldn’t be able to date:

Dire que cette femme de 52 ans n’a aucune chance avec Yann Moix...

Pauvre Halle Berry 😔 pic.twitter.com/leQcG3u3tY — Amelle Chahbi (@AmelleChahbi) January 7, 2019

Others called his proclamation “sexist” and said women over 50 were breathing “a sigh of relief.”

Happy new year, sexists everywhere!



Signed Yann Moix, who only dates Asian women at least 10 years younger than him, because, you know, women have an expiration date.



"A 50 ans, je suis incapable d'aimer une femme de 50 ans. Je trouve ça trop vieux"https://t.co/dLgVIK9XTv — Laura Hulley (@laurakhulley) January 7, 2019

Women over 50 breathe a sigh of relief, warn 25-year-old women to avoid creepy French author Yann Moix. https://t.co/TTaGfXI6f0 — Mary Dixon (@MaryLDixon) January 7, 2019

I’m 51 and the man I’m dating is a 34 y/o financial analyst & amateur rugby player. Yann Moix is incorrect. https://t.co/yDOiYD98e2 — Molly Cantrell-Kraig (@mckra1g) January 8, 2019

Moix was even rebuked by France’s 53-year-old former first lady Valerie Trierweiler, who dedicated this old Charlie Hebdo cartoon of her to the author.

J’avais eu l’honneur d’être en Une de @Charlie_Hebdo_ grâce à Honoré il y a très exactement cinq ans. Aujourd’hui je dédie ce dessin à #YannMoix pic.twitter.com/75MKGHB4mg — Valerie Trierweiler (@valtrier) January 7, 2019