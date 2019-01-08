A prize-winning French author faced backlash online after he reportedly declared he was “incapable” of loving women over the age of 50 because they are “too old” and “invisible” to him.
Yann Moix, who is 50 himself, told Marie Claire magazine’s French edition that he preferred the bodies of younger women, according to multiple media reports.
“The body of a 25-year-old woman is extraordinary,” said Moix, who is also a television presenter. “The body of a woman of 50 is not extraordinary at all.”
Journalist Colombe Schneck, 52, shared and then deleted a photograph of her buttocks to Instagram in response to his comments. “You don’t know what you’re missing,” she captioned the snap. Some tweeters taunted Moix with images of celebrities he now wouldn’t be able to date:
Others called his proclamation “sexist” and said women over 50 were breathing “a sigh of relief.”
Moix was even rebuked by France’s 53-year-old former first lady Valerie Trierweiler, who dedicated this old Charlie Hebdo cartoon of her to the author.