Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) admitted he was “surprised” to survive his high school yearbook photograph.

But, unlike some other Democratic politicians ― such as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ― there’s no scandal surrounding the snap from Swalwell’s time at Dublin High School in the late ’90s.

Instead, it’s the congressman’s spiky hairstyle that’s making waves:

Gil Duran, The Sacramento Bee’s opinion editor, shared the image to Twitter on Monday.

“I don’t see how @ericswalwell survives this,” Duran joked, linking to an article documenting other California lawmakers’ yearbook pictures.

Swalwell was good-spirited with his response and owned the 20-year-old look.

“I’m surprised I survived it too,” he wrote. He followed up with this tweet:

🤦‍♂️ live and learn https://t.co/SqZNvaqAiq — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 12, 2019

Swalwell later addressed the image via his official congressional account: