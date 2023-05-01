What's Hot

PoliticsEconomyDebt CeilingJanet Yellen

U.S. Could Be Unable To Pay Debt As Early As June 1, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Warns

The new timetable ups pressure on Congress to raise the debt ceiling.

Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned congressional leaders Monday that the United States could be unable to pay its bills as soon as early June, a much faster timetable than many had previously thought.

“After reviewing recent federal tax receipts, our best estimate is that we will be unable to continue to satisfy all of the government’s obligations by early June, and potentially as early as June 1, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit before that time,” she said in a letter to congressional leaders of both parties.

Yellen had been expected to give Congress an updated timetable on the Treasury’s financing efforts, as it has been taking various accounting maneuvers since January to stay below the current $31.38 trillion. But those “extraordinary measures” have been dwindling with time.

