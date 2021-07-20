Parenting

Too-Real Tweets About Yelling As A Parent

"STOP YELLING screamed the parent."

Plenty of people say they will never yell when they have children, but seasoned parents know it’s unavoidable at times.

When you’re dealing with energetic kids, sometimes you have to raise your voice just to get a word in edgewise. Or, as the funny parents of Twitter have noted, yelling may be needed to get your children to stop yelling...

We’ve rounded up 30 funny and relatable tweets about yelling as a parent.

