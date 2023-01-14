What's Hot

Buzz Buzz, The 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Trailer Is Here

The survivalist thriller series is set to return in March.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Antler Queen devotees rejoice, the first trailer for “Yellowjackets” Season 2 has arrived.

The thriller series tells the story of the Yellowjackets, a high school girl’s soccer team that must survive in the wilderness following a catastrophic plane crash in the ‘90s. It interweaves the teens’ saga with their grown-up counterparts in the present day, grappling with the disturbing events that happened in the woods decades ago.

The new teaser features the adult Yellowjackets making some truly foreboding remarks, intercut with images of deep snows piling up in the forest where their teen selves fight to survive.

The trailer also features an insightful observation from new cast member Elijah Wood, who is seen speaking to Misty (Christina Ricci), one of the more troubled adult survivors.

“Kidnapping, cults, death ― your friendships are a little more complicated than most,” he says.

Melanie Lynskey, who stars as fellow survivor Shauna, shared the trailer on Twitter. “I can’t wait for you all to see what our amazing writers have done this season,” she wrote, followed by four yellowjacket emojis.

The drama currently has a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and, was nominated for seven Emmy Awards, premiered on Showtime last year. The second season is slated to air on March 24.

