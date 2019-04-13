Yemeni Bodegas Launch Boycott Of New York Post For 'Fueling Threats' With 9/11 Front Page

The Yemeni American Merchants Association launched a boycott of the New York Post Saturday to protest the newspaper’s incendiary front page that invoked 9/11 to attack Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

More than 1,000 bodegas and delis owned by Yemeni-Americans in New York represent an important portion of the newspaper’s market. Bodega owners backed by thousands of Yemeni-Americans and supporters last flexed their political muscle two years ago when they closed up shop and hit the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Muslims.

We condemn @nypost actions and hate. Therefore, we call all our Merchants and bodega owners to #BoycottNYPost !! Flyers are available at our office in Bay Ridge. For allies, please spread the words with your local bodega ‼️ #IstandWithIlhan pic.twitter.com/SBHiEIdoEv — YAMAbodegastrikebaby (@YAMAMerchants) April 13, 2019

This time YAMA is taking action to protest the Post’s front page Thursday that featured a photo of the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center with an isolated quote from a recent speech by Omar saying that “some people did something” while discussing the aftermath of 9/11.

The implication was that Omar was dismissing the importance of 9/11. In reality, she had been talking in the speech about widespread discrimination that all Muslims in America faced following an action by terrorists.

This is ugly pic.twitter.com/R2XVyS4dq8 — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) April 11, 2019

A YAMA statement said the front page “provoked hatred,” fueled “threats,” and “aims to harm Omar,” who has been the target of death threats during her time in Congress.

“This rhetoric threatens the safety and wellbeing of Omar, Muslim leaders, and the larger Muslim American community at a time when Islamophobia is at an all-time high,” the statement added.

The group said it was calling on “all Yemeni American bodega and deli owners” as well as “our community and allies across New York City” to boycott the Post.

On Friday Trump fell in line behind the Post tweeting a video juxtaposing the same words from Omar with horrifying scenes of the terror attack. Trump added the message: “We will never forget!”

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the boycott will last. “It’s not the first time that the New York Post basically spreads hate and fear in their newspapers,” Ayyad Algabyali, the group’s director of advocacy, told The Guardian. “This might be for good.”

The Post could not immediately be reached for comment.

People stepped up to support the boycott on Twitter and also called for a consumer boycott of the newspaper.

Two years ago, Bodega owners across NYC (& cheered by neighbors)shut their shops citywide to protest Trump’s #MuslimBan.



Today, that same community is banding together to reject sales of the NY Post at bodegas citywide.



This is what real unity (& NYC solidarity) looks like ⬇️ https://t.co/mj8vtA4Pv5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 13, 2019

If you’re a New Yorker or visiting, take the pledge to stand against Islamophobia, xenophobia, racism, and all that Rupert Murdoch’s @nypost pushes. Join New Yorkers and #BoycottNYPost



Don’t buy their paper, visit or share links from their website. https://t.co/RRRiwDIJdO — Tommy Miles (@tommymiles) April 13, 2019

Billion dollar corporations will only change their behavior when it affects their bottom line. #BoycottNYPost is a great tool to protest the reptilian racism of #trump against @IlhanMN https://t.co/zOxVgPYjQT — Mark R. Melrose (@melrosemark) April 13, 2019

I am so proud of #NYC



Big ups to all the bodega owners in #EastHarlem & the #Bronx standing against hate 👊🏽 #BoycottNYPost https://t.co/rjbfQzRrIE — Andrew J. Padilla 🇵🇷 (@apadillafilm6) April 13, 2019

Feeding hate to sell papers is investing in the murders to follow.



That is in no way journalism.#BoycottNYPost — Dad For Ever (@dam0n_n0mad) April 13, 2019