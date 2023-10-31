The Spill-Resistant Coffee Thermos That A Clumsy Person Swears By

“I am notorious for spilling coffee on my desk so I love my very adult sippy cup lol My coffee stays hot, it’s bottom heavy so I haven’t managed to knock it over but I have nearly dropped it without any spills. It has the official accident prone seal of approval! Plus its dishwasher safe!” — Leijaira

“I have a bad habit of making my coffee and forgetting about it, spilling it when walking, and dropping things in general. This is by far my new favorite mug because I feel like someone baby proofed it for me. This thing kept my coffee warm enough to burn my tongue longer than my French press could stay lukewarm in the pitcher. I’m going to take this camping as well! It’s worth it and similarly priced to like a Starbucks ‘State’ mug with so many more perks. I’m excited to see if it’ll maintain ice cubes in my drinks this summer...” — Felix

“I have a home office downstairs. I make my coffee upstairs then do the balancing act down the stairs. I usually have about half; then want the rest an hr later. Of course it would be cold. I once spilled my hot chocolate all over my desk. To solve all three issues, I tried this Yeti. I love it!! It has an easy slide closure so I can take slide it open with one finger, take a sip and slide it closed as I set it down. It stays hot and I don’t have to worry about any spilling. Also, the outside doesn’t feel hot which is perfect for my delicate fingers. I chose Yeti over other brands because of their quality and because I know I can always get a replacement lid if needed. That was a complaint I read in reviews on other products. If you’re gonna do it, do it right!” — Ann D

“We got this for my grandma due to her shakey hands that tend to spill her drinks, this works great!!!! Plus it keeps everything warm for hours!” — Tika Harlan