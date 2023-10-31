The Spill-Resistant Coffee Thermos That A Clumsy Person Swears By

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
It’s me, I’m the clumsy person.
Despite my best efforts, the combination of my clumsiness and my love for (read: dependence on) coffee has caused me to spill many a drink on my desk, my couch, my clothes and, once, on my laptop. That laptop never recovered; I never quite did, either. Clearly, standard ceramic coffee mugs were not going to cut it for me.
Enter the bestselling Yeti Rambler mug, an impressively sturdy 14-oz. thermos with a magnetic sliding lid that has managed to save me from myself. Its sliding lid allows me to drink out of it like a normal mug and then slide its lid back on to cover my coffee for safekeeping (and the added benefit of keeping my drink hot).
The lid is not specifically advertised to prevent spills, and indeed, should you throw the mug across the room with the intention of spilling the beverage inside, it will spill. That said, whenever I knock the mug over while gesticulating wildly or suddenly repositioning on the couch, the lid does a great job of containing my coffee so it doesn’t wreak havoc on my life. Every time I do knock this sleek thing over and witness the lid hold my coffee in, I’m reminded of what a sound purchase it was.
Beyond its innovative sliding lid, the Yeti Rambler is impressively high quality, featuring a kitchen-grade stainless steel construction that promises to be rust-resistant and double insulation to keep your drink piping hot or ice-cold. I love that I can easily hold it like a mug thanks to its handle, and as my coworkers can attest, I use it constantly, drinking out of it in every meeting I attend and throughout the day. It’s available in 20-oz. and 24-oz. sizes for serious guzzlers as well as in a 10-oz. size if you prefer something more petite, and in variety of colors. It’s also safe to run through the dishwasher!
By the way, the Rambler won’t fit in a standard car cup holder. However, since I drive a lot, I bought this Sparta car cup holder expander, and the thermos now fits perfectly in my car.
Amazon reviewers swear by the Yeti Rambler and say that it has helped them prevent spills, too, whether due to clumsiness or shaky hands. Check out what they have to say:
“I am notorious for spilling coffee on my desk so I love my very adult sippy cup lol My coffee stays hot, it’s bottom heavy so I haven’t managed to knock it over but I have nearly dropped it without any spills. It has the official accident prone seal of approval! Plus its dishwasher safe!” — Leijaira
“I have a bad habit of making my coffee and forgetting about it, spilling it when walking, and dropping things in general. This is by far my new favorite mug because I feel like someone baby proofed it for me. This thing kept my coffee warm enough to burn my tongue longer than my French press could stay lukewarm in the pitcher. I’m going to take this camping as well! It’s worth it and similarly priced to like a Starbucks ‘State’ mug with so many more perks. I’m excited to see if it’ll maintain ice cubes in my drinks this summer...” — Felix
“I have a home office downstairs. I make my coffee upstairs then do the balancing act down the stairs. I usually have about half; then want the rest an hr later. Of course it would be cold. I once spilled my hot chocolate all over my desk. To solve all three issues, I tried this Yeti. I love it!! It has an easy slide closure so I can take slide it open with one finger, take a sip and slide it closed as I set it down. It stays hot and I don’t have to worry about any spilling. Also, the outside doesn’t feel hot which is perfect for my delicate fingers. I chose Yeti over other brands because of their quality and because I know I can always get a replacement lid if needed. That was a complaint I read in reviews on other products. If you’re gonna do it, do it right!” — Ann D
“We got this for my grandma due to her shakey hands that tend to spill her drinks, this works great!!!! Plus it keeps everything warm for hours!” — Tika Harlan