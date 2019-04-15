A few feet from the Rio Grande, world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border on Saturday, delighting audiences and advocating for unity in border cities Laredo, Texas and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

Ma has been on a two-year, multi-continent tour called “The Bach Project,” in which he’s been performing Johann Sebastian Bach’s six suites for solo cello in various locations across the world. The ongoing tour includes 36 stops, and he appeared on Saturday in Laredo and Nuevo Laredo as part of an organized “Day of Action” celebrating the two communities, NPR reported.

Yo-Yo Ma, world renowned cellist, just started playing Bach in Laredo, under the international bridge to Mexico.



His next stop: Nuevo Laredo.@ExpressNews article coming soon. pic.twitter.com/s5knvoTO1s — Silvia Foster-Frau (@SilviaElenaFF) April 13, 2019

During the event, Ma took a few not-so-subtle jabs at President Donald Trump, who most recently threatened to shut down the southern U.S. border amid declaring a national emergency to circumvent Congress and secure funding for his long-promised border wall.

“In culture, we build bridges, not walls,” Ma said before performing beneath the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge that connects the two countries and serves as a port of entry for asylum seekers.

“I’ve lived my life at the borders. Between cultures, between disciplines, between musics, between generations,” he added, following his performance. “A country is not a hotel, and it’s not full.”

Today at the scary, scary border Laredoans spent a beautiful morning with Yo-Yo Ma. Across the river is Mexico, where another performance is being held for the residents of Nuevo Laredo. This is life on the border, please don’t believe otherwise. pic.twitter.com/joGqJhN6VW — mazapam 🌹 (@pamelurz) April 13, 2019

A few hours after performing in Laredo, Ma appeared in Nuevo Laredo’s Plaza Juárez for a performance in Mexico, where he addressed the crowd gathered there in Spanish.

Yo-Yo Ma is speaking Spanish the best he can in Nuevo Laredo and everyone is smiling. @YoYo_Ma



The translator they had on stage for him just stood there grinning. pic.twitter.com/NT84137o5Y — Silvia Foster-Frau (@SilviaElenaFF) April 13, 2019