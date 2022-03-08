Yo-Yo Ma Kicks Off Concert With Poignant Tribute To Ukraine

World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, pianist Emanuel Ax and violinist Leonidas Kavakos showed solidarity with Ukraine at the start of their all-Beethoven program at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. on Monday with a performance of the Ukrainian national anthem.

Audience members stood throughout the rendition. They remained silent for several seconds after it finished and then burst into applause before taking their seats.

Yo-Yo Ma, along with Emanuel Ax and Leonidas Kavakos, begins his performance at Washington’s Kennedy Center with a performance of Ukraine’s national anthem. A full, standing house. pic.twitter.com/m1shyLzY4Z — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 8, 2022

Earlier Monday, Ma performed to little fanfare outside the Russian Embassy in the city. “Everyone has to do something,” he reportedly told a passerby who’d been surprised by Ma’s low-key gig.

On the day Russia invaded Ukraine, Ma retweeted this appeal from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.