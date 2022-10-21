Yolanda Hadid Tries And Fails To Defend One Of Her Most Contentious Comments

Yolanda Hadid visits Build Studios on Jan. 10, 2018, in New York City. Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Yolanda Hadid dismissed the “silly narrative” surrounding one of her most controversial comments.

The former reality star told People magazine in an interview published Thursday that her words were taken out of context in a scene from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” where she was recovering from surgery and told model daughter Gigi Hadid to “have a couple of almonds.”

“This was a small little clip from ‘Housewives.’ Gigi was calling because she wasn’t feeling good and I apparently said, half asleep, ‘Have two almonds,’” Hadid told People.

“I don’t even remember why two or what,” she said. “There was no rhyme or reason to it. It’s such a silly narrative that is out there, that has nothing to do with the reality of our lives.”

In the full clip from 2013, Gigi Hadid tells her mom that she’s “feeling really weak” because she’d only had “half an almond.”

Hadid then tells her eldest daughter to “have a couple of almonds and chew them really well.”

“I’d just got out of a six hour surgery to have my breast implants removed,” Yolanda Hadid told People. “The cameras were there because I wanted to bring awareness to the danger of breast implants.”

Although Hadid, a former model herself, dismissed the controversy surrounding her comment, she repeatedly made comments about her kids’ appearance and seemingly encouraged disordered eating habits on the reality show.

She would monitor and speak about Gigi’s “diet” so that the model could be “on her best weight” for shows and jobs.

Yolanda Hadid recently mocked her comments in a video she posted to TikTok that shows her carrying around and eating from a massive bowl of almonds.

In the hashtags accompanying the video, she added the tags “worst mom ever” and “almonds.”

