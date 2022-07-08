Giant Sequoias In Yosemite Threatened By Raging Wildfire

There was no obvious natural spark for the fire that broke out Thursday next to the park’s Washburn Trail, Phillipe said. Smoke was reported by visitors walking in the grove that reopened in 2018 after a $40 million renovation that took three years.

The grove, which is inside the park’s southern entrance, was evacuated and no one was injured.

The fire more than tripled overnight in size to 166 acres (67 hectares) by Friday, Phillipe said. Fire officials had previously estimated that 250 acres (101 hectares) burned but it was revised after a closer assessment.

The nearby village of Wawona, where about 600 to 700 people were staying in a campground, cabins and an historic hotel, was under an evacuation advisory. A community meeting was planned and visitors and residents were encouraged to be ready to leave.

“Our priorities are certainly the giant sequoias and the community of Wawona,” Phillipe said.

A fierce windstorm ripped through the grove a year and a half ago and toppled 15 giant sequoias, along with countless other trees.