Iconic Yosemite Landmarks Look Absolutely Apocalyptic As Wildfires Approach

Parts of Yosemite National Park are under advisory for a possible evacuation as the massive Creek Fire rages to the south.

It’s not clear how many people have been evacuated or if any structures have been damaged, but thousands of homes and other buildings are under threat.

Yosemite remained open to those with reservations as of Monday, but park officials warned that air quality varies and visibility is limited.

Those who have braved the conditions have posted apocalyptic images of some of the park’s most iconic sites draped with a heavy layer of smoke and an orange glow:

View of wildfires from Sentinel Dome in Yosemite at ~8,100 feet. It was about 3pm. #creekfire #wildfires #YosemiteNationalPark pic.twitter.com/ZixKy8JXpf — Naureen Malik (@naurtorious) September 6, 2020

NO FILTER: Due to the Creek Fire, Yosemite National Park has issued a fire advisory for areas south of Chinquapin.



📷: Gina Marie Woodardhttps://t.co/6CbZ2TehNb pic.twitter.com/hqFDSF6xpS — KRON4 News (@kron4news) September 7, 2020

This morning at tunnel view in Yosemite. Beauty due to the tragic Creek Fire. May all souls trapped make it out ok! [1600x1600] [OC] via https://t.co/pUFvjVCeqL pic.twitter.com/UddJDWPLsw — Simon Nathanael (@simonnathanael) September 6, 2020

Yosemite filled with smoke from massive Creek Fire burning in Sierra https://t.co/8EHvPnd5Y8 — Allie Larkin (@AllieLarkin) September 6, 2020

Half Dome, Yosemite Valley... made eerie by smoke from the nearby Creek Fire. pic.twitter.com/MgF9E4g3Ne — Kathleen Sullivan (@KayAnneSacto) September 7, 2020

