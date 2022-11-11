'You' Author Caroline Kepnes Teases New Joe Goldberg Novel

Joe Goldberg is coming back for another bloodthirsty spree.

New York Times bestselling “You” author Caroline Kepnes announced on Instagram Friday that she’s releasing a new novel about the charmingly dangerous leading man called “For You and Only You.”

“I’m so excited to invite you back into Joe’s head and I hope you love it in there!” she wrote.

The book follows “Joe Goldberg to the hallowed halls of Harvard, where he earns a coveted place in a writing fellowship ... and leaves crimson in his wake,” according to its synopsis.

“For You and Only You” will be available on April 25, 2023.

Goldberg’s love-driven sociopathic escapades have been narrated on-screen for the hugely popular Netflix thriller series “You” based on Kepnes’ books.

Penn Badgley, who stars as the show’s twisted protagonist and is famous for delivering chilling and sultry interior monologues on the show, quickly became a fan favorite.

The creepy serial killer show first premiered on Lifetime in 2018, then gained a massive following after moving to Netflix the following year.

The first three seasons of “You” are streaming on Netflix. Part 1 of Season 4 is set to premiere Feb. 10 before Part 2 drops on March 10.

In September, the streaming titan dropped an eerily optimistic new teaser for Season 4 of the dark murder drama.

In the new promo, Goldberg, now residing more than 3,000 miles away from New York under the alias of professor Jonathan Moore, tells the audience that he’s somehow become a teacher in the U.K. — and his new move has helped him “bury the past.”

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in June, Badgley apprised fans that the upcoming season may feel a little different as the show evolves.

“The tone is similar but it’s shifting in that there is a different format. We’re using a different format,” he told ET Online. “It’s almost like we’re shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works.”