'You' Season 4 Trailer Finds Penn Badgley's Killer Fearing For His Own Life In London

Serial killer Joe Goldberg hops the pond in season four of “You,” but the location isn’t the only thing that’ll be different when Netflix’s psychological thriller series returns next month.

A trailer released Monday shows Joe (played by Penn Badgley) posing as a professor named Jonathan Moore as he follows his love interest Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle) from the California suburbs to London.

Once Joe begins to settle into his new life abroad, however, he finds himself in the role of a reluctant detective once it becomes clear that he’s not the only killer roaming the streets of the British capital.

Joining Badgley and Gabrielle on season four of “You” are a slew of new cast members, including actors Eve Austin, Brad Alexander, Lukas Gage, Amy-Leigh Hickman and Charlotte Ritchie.

Watch the trailer for “You” season four:

Many fans may be surprised by the new season’s London setting, as the show’s third season finale hinted that Joe would be relocating to Paris in search of Marienne. Last April, however, Netflix posted a snapshot on Instagram that appeared to show the character in England rather than the City of Lights.

“You,” based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel of the same name, premiered on Lifetime to minimal fanfare in 2018. The series surged in popularity after it was snatched up by Netflix later that same year.

Though the show’s inaugural season was set in New York, season two moved the action to Los Angeles. By season three, Joe and his now-deceased wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), had relocated to the small town of Madre Linda, California, to start a family, only to discover that they couldn’t keep their murderous impulses at bay for long.

Speaking to HuffPost in 2021, Gabrielle said she hoped viewers would see her “You” character as a reminder that women, as opposed to “some man that we decided to invite into our lives,” are the creators of their own destiny.

She praised Badgley as a co-star, calling him “so compassionate, so giving, so generous.”

“As an actor, he’s very communicative, which is something that I really appreciate,” she said. “When it got to our sex scenes ... I came on set that day like, ‘Penn, I’m gonna be so honest with you. I’m so nervous right now.’ He was like, ‘It’s gonna be OK. We’re going to talk through it.’”

Part one of season four of “You” hits Netflix Feb. 9. Part two debuts March 9.

