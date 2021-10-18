The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'You'

“You” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The third season of the psychological thriller premiered on Oct. 15 and continues the story of serial killer Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley). Victoria Pedretti also reprises her role as his murderous romantic interest, Love Quinn.

In second place is the smash hit South Korean series “Squid Game,” which dominated the ranking for about a month. And the third most popular show of the moment is “Maid,” a drama about a young single mom working to create a better life for her daughter.

Netflix "You" on Netflix.

Another South Korean drama is also in the top 10. “My Name” follows a woman who joins a gang to avenge her father’s murder and then enters the police force on its orders.

The U.S. version of “Shameless” also made the list after its eleventh season joined Netflix on Oct. 11. Season 2 of “The Baby-Sitters Club” debuted on the streaming platform the same day, putting the show in the current No. 9 spot.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

