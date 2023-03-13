Home & LivingNetflix

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'You'

A new Korean thriller and survival competition series are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“You” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Just one month after the first half of Season 4 was released, the psychological thriller returned with the final five episodes on March 9. Although Netflix has yet to announce if fans of serial killer Joe Goldberg’s twisted saga will get a fifth season, the creator has hinted at more drama to come.

The second most popular show of the moment is “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared,” a three-part docuseries that dives into the mysterious final journey of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 nine years ago. While the series has renewed interest in the aviation tragedy, many have criticized its promotion of conspiracy theories and lack of credible expert insight.

"You" on Netflix.
Netflix
"You" on Netflix.

Continuing down the list, you’ll find the Korean thriller “The Glory,” which follows a woman who concocts an elaborate plan to seek revenge against the bullies of her youth. Part two of the series dropped on March 10, a few months after the Part one premiere on Dec. 30.

On the reality side of things, the new survival competition show “Outlast” is trending on the streaming service. Produced by Jason Bateman, the series splits 16 “lone wolf” survivalists into four teams that must work together to last the longest in the Alaskan wilderness for a $1 million prize.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Next in Fashion” (Netflix)

9. “Perfect Match” (Netflix)

8. “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” (Netflix)

7. “Sex/Life” (Netflix)

6. “Outlast” (Netflix)

5. “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” (Netflix)

4. “Outer Banks” (Netflix)

3. “The Glory” (Netflix)

2. “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared” (Netflix)

1. “You” (Netflix)

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Interested In A ‘Damp Lifestyle’? These 11 Habits Will Get You Started.

Food & Drink

Chefs Swear By These Store-Bought Mixes For Perfectly Fluffy Pancakes

Parenting

The Rudest Things You Can Do At A Baby Shower

Home & Living

Do You Text Your Grandkids? Read This Before Accidentally Making A Big Mistake.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

‘An Elephant Sitting On My Chest’: How It Feels To Live With Long COVID

Work/Life

9 Things I Won’t Do After Working As A Nanny

Shopping

Shop The Oscars Red Carpet Trends At Every Budget

Shopping

Not A Fan Of White Noise? These Products Might Be Better For Your Unique Brain

Shopping

39 Things That Make Sense To Own If You're A Homebody

Shopping

If You've Become The Forgot-My-Coffee Meme, These 8 Products May Help

Shopping

This Genius Shopping Hack Will Help You Find Your Signature Fragrance

Shopping

43 Products To Finish Off Winter With A Clean And Organized Space

Shopping

34 Small Travel Products That'll Make A Big Difference During Your Next Trip

Shopping

13 Lego Sets (For Every Age) That You Can Only Get At Walmart

Shopping

This Is Not a Drill: The TikTok-Viral Stanley Tumbler Just Launched New Colors At Target

Shopping

33 TikTok Products That Are Actually Worth The Investment

Shopping

These 8 Home Goods From Target Have Nearly Perfect Reviews

Shopping

Under-$20 Travel Accessories From Walmart To Streamline Your Journey

Shopping

25 Anniversary Gifts Your Partner Will Love (Almost As Much As You)

Shopping

Podiatrists Shared The Best Products For Make Walking More Comfortable — And They're Not What You Think

Shopping

Male Strippers Told Us How They Keep Their Bodies Groomed

Style & Beauty

How To Make The Most Money On Clothes Resale Apps, According To Experts

Shopping

The Best Gadgets From Amazon For People Who Are On Their Phones All Day

Shopping

Don't Miss These Under-The-Radar Bedding And Mattress Sales

Shopping

You Can Get Some Surprisingly Practical Home Cleaning And Organization Items At Etsy

Money

Why You Should Avoid Buying A Gift Card From The Display Rack At The Store

Shopping

20 Home Decor Items That Interior Designers Are Shopping On Etsy

Shopping

These Are The Comfortable Shoes That Nurses Wear For Standing All Day Long

Shopping

43 Efficient TikTok Products For Anyone Who Hates Wasting Time

Relationships

23 Highly Amusing Tweets About Couples Therapy

Parenting

Kate Middleton’s Recent Look Will Resonate With Anyone Who's Been Pregnant

Wellness

5 Long COVID Myths We Need To Stop Believing

Style & Beauty

What Your Massage Therapist Knows About You After 1 Session

Shopping

This Stylish Tech Accessories Brand Is Target's Best-Kept Secret

Wellness

Actually, It's None Of Your Business Why Someone Has Gained Weight

Home & Living

This 2014 Dramedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Think You Have Long COVID? Here's What Type Of Doctor You Should See.

Food & Drink

8 Foods You Should Never Try To Cook In A Cast Iron Skillet

Parenting

These Parents Didn't Give Birth, But They Are Breastfeeding Their Babies