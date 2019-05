NOW PLAYING

'You Think I'm Femme? I Do Too, And I Made A Movie About It.

As an effeminate gay man, Corey Camperchioli was once teased for his feminine traits. Now he wears his femininity as a badge of honor. Camperchioli also created a film to confront some of the issues around LGBTQ identity. To learn more about the film, go to www.femmethefilm.com.