Youn Yuh-jung Flirts With Brad Pitt After History-Making Oscars Win

Written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” follows a family of South Korean immigrants in 1980s Arkansas. The movie, which is loosely based on Chung’s upbringing, has won near-universal acclaim from critics, and received a total of six Oscar nominations.

Youn’s win came 50 years after she made her feature film debut in the South Korean movie “Woman of Fire.” Speaking to E! News ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, she called her nomination “very exciting and very strange.”

“Everyone all over the world knows about the Oscars,” she said. “It’s a very famous awards ceremony. As a Korean, as an Asian woman — I think in Korea I’m the first nominee for the Oscars so it’s a very historic moment for us.”