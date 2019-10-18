Video Of A Young Boy's Sweet Words To A Fish He Released Is Melting Hearts

A now-viral video of a young boy saying “I hope you go back and be better” to a fish he had caught and set free is capturing hearts everywhere.

The video, shared by News 4 Jax in Jacksonville, Florida, shows a young fisherman holding a bass, which he proclaimed was his “personal best” catch.

The young boy’s father, Velt Cooper of Quincy, Florida, recorded the video. He’s heard behind the camera, encouraging his son.

“Let’s put this beauty back in the water, my personal best,” the child says, gently placing the fish back in the water.

“I hope you go back and be better... One day we gonna meet back again,” he adds, petting the fish.

As the big bass swims away, the young fisherman cheers, “Show me what you working with!”

The child’s sweet words and kindness to the fish left Twitter users filled with joy.

Director Ava DuVernay tweeted the video, sharing a bit of the boy’s loving message.

“The Hate U Give” author Angie Thomas also shared the clip. “This is a book waiting to happen,” ﻿she tweeted.

“Had to fix my mascara. What a beautiful soul,” journalist Michele Norris tweeted.

“The lovely innocence and sweetness in his voice is really something to savor,” wrote another. “A beautiful child.”

Other Twitter users chimed in to celebrate the video:

