Marvel Star Reportedly Tapped To Play Young Donald Trump In New Film

A face that will be embarrassingly familiar to Rudy Giuliani will also reportedly appear in the upcoming movie.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Sebastian Stan is reportedly set to portray a younger version of Donald Trump in an upcoming film about the former president’s New York real estate business in the 1980s and 1990s.

Sebastian Stan is reportedly set to take on the role of Donald Trump.
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

“Succession” star Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova — of “Borat 2” and Guardians of the Galaxy” fame — will play, respectively, Trump’s infamous early mentor Roy Cohn and Trump’s first wife, the late Ivana Trump, in the Ali Abbasi-directed movie, Deadline and Variety reported on Wednesday.

Maria Bakalova will reportedly play Donald Trump’s first wife, the late Ivana Trump.
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

The title of the film is unclear. Deadline styled it as “The Apprentice,” the same name as Trump’s NBC reality business show.

Variety titled it “The Student.”

Stan played Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also transformed himself into Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee for Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” miniseries.

Bakalova, meanwhile, stole the show in the 2020 “Borat” film over that scene with former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The film will reportedly center on Donald Trump's real estate business in the 1980s and 1990s. The former president is currently on trial in a civil case alleging he overvalued his assets for years for financial gain.
via Associated Press
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Gift Guides