By Ruth Etiesit Samuel

February 7, 2023

“Young, gifted and Black ... I, for one, can think of no more dynamic combination that a person might be,” playwright and activist Lorraine Hansberry told a group of writers in 1964.

Before Keke Palmer starred alongside Daniel Kaluuya in Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” she was 15-year-old True Jackson, V.P., Crenshaw’s spelling bee prodigy Akeelah Anderson, and double-dutch diva Mary Thomas from “Jump In!” Before Tyler James Williams tugged on our heartstrings as Gregory Eddie in “Abbott Elementary,” he was our favorite awkward, gangly Black boy from Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, in “Everybody Hates Chris,” and a timid rapper-songwriter Cyrus DeBarge in Disney’s “Let It Shine.” Before Kenan Thompson became a “Saturday Night Live” mainstay, he was the face of Black youth on “Nickelodeon,” from sketch-comedy show “All That” to the incomparable duo that is “Kenan & Kel.”

These are just a few people who have shaped my childhood and that of so many other Black young adults. Before they were icons, before they were appreciated by white, mainstream culture, before all else, they were young Black kids with a dream, just like us, who made us feel seen on-screen. As they vied for their big break in Hollywood, we mimicked their mannerisms, catchphrases, style and performances, ones that would stick with us forever and launch them into stardom. We made them stars in our hearts early on in their careers; for us, they have been household names for years.

This Black History Month, I sought to launch “Young, Gifted and Black,” a series spotlighting Hollywood’s up-and-coming Black Gen Zers in entertainment. From Jalyn Hall in “Till” to Priah Ferguson in “Stranger Things,” the stars of “Gossip Girl,” “Bel-Air,” “The Wonder Years” and more, this class of actors age 26 and under is displaying and portraying the breadth, talent and experiences of Black youth on- and off-screen. Some faces will be more familiar than others and many of you might be meeting them for the first time; my hope is they stay with you, like the stars that came before them.

“To be young, gifted and Black / Oh what a lovely, precious dream,” sang Nina Simone, citing Hansberry’s words. “To be young, gifted and Black / Open your heart to what I mean.”

Illustration:Jianan Liu/HuffPost Photo:Getty Images

Marsai Martin Marsai Martin starred in ABC’s “Black-ish,” produced the comedy film “Little,” and much more.

John Fleenor via ABC via Getty Images

How did “Black-ish” and “Little” change your life?

“Black-ish” changed my life because it was my first major acting project, coming in from the commercial world. It was also my first time being able to help develop a character over a long period of time and make it my own. “Little” changed my life because it was my first time going into the producing world and it opened up a whole new lane for myself and my career.

What do both projects mean to you?

“Black-ish” meant a lot to me because of the level of impact that it had, not just for the people on set but for the people around the world who watched and who listened and were able to open conversations with their own families. It was very comforting to have an opportunity to be on a set for eight years with legends who became my family. “Little” was important to me because it was a project that showed the world what I was truly capable of and it put me in the position to have a seat at the table and to create content and magic.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

There were a lot of a-ha moments for me. Surprisingly, my ah-ha moment came later in my journey. I started in commercials at the age of 5 and from that time on, I saw acting as mainly a hobby. It was something I did just for fun, but everyone around me saw it as an actual gift. It became a real moment for me when I first got recognized for my work on “Black-ish” at the NAACP Image Awards at the age of 11. I realized how my work not only impacted the other young Black girls watching me, but myself as a child actor and growing my confidence in the entertainment industry.

"I realized how my work not only impacted the other young Black girls watching me, but myself as a child actor and growing my confidence in the entertainment industry."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration?

I have quite a few actors and actresses who inspire me: Regina Hall, Kevin Hart, Jenifer Lewis and Anthony Anderson are a few that come to mind. The scene that I remember that most inspired me was a “Black-ish” episode called “Hope.” There was a scene where Anthony had a monologue that only took a few minutes for him to memorize and deliver so eloquently.

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

Since I’m only 18 and I’m still trying to find my way, I feel like the same thing applies to my career. Just continuing to find ways to do projects that I’m passionate about and be open-minded to new opportunities that come my way

Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams Elisha “EJ” Williams stars as Dean Williams on ABC’s “The Wonder Years.”

Matt Miller/ABC

How has “The Wonder Years” changed your life?

“The Wonder Years” changed my life by helping me look at things from a different perspective. The things that we film in the show, I’ve heard about, seen videos of, and even seen other people film about it on television. But now that I’m the one experiencing it firsthand, it definitely has had an effect on me. Being in those older clothes, seeing the older cars, and even other things from that time period definitely changes your point of view of life.

What does the show mean to you?

This show definitely means a lot to me. There are a lot of things that I’m representing while doing this project. Another reason why this show means a lot to me is because my last name is attached to it. My dad always tells me that you work for your last name. So when I found out my character’s last name was Williams, it made me want the role even more.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

I think my a-ha moment with acting was when I did my school play and how I felt on the stage. It’s always a good feeling when you feel good about what it is you’re actually doing. When other people enjoy it, that’s just icing on the cake. After feeling how I felt in that moment, there was no changing my mind about wanting to act.

"My dad always tells me that you work for your last name. So when I found out my character’s last name was Williams it made me want the role even more."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration?

There are many Black actors out there who are really good at what they do and I strive to be as great as they are. I find doing comedy fun, and when I first watched Will Smith, I could tell he knew comedy very well. So any scenes of his I like to look at for comedy. For a more serious look, I look toward Denzel Washington. A specific scene that I love to look at is from “Remember the Titans.” The scene where he’s having a serious motivational talk with all the players and other coaches about coming together. I try my hardest to master these two things in all my acting today.

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

My personhood and identity definitely informs my work by always having a playfulness around. Finding common ground with characters you play is very important, and the quicker you can find it, the better you’ll be, in my opinion. My character Dean is very playful, and he loves to just have fun. I’m like that in real life, so the playfulness part isn’t acting. It’s my real self.

Laura Kariuki Laura Kariuki stars as Kim Williams on ABC’s “The Wonder Years.”

MATT MILLER/ABC

How did “The Wonder Years” change your life?

Getting the opportunity to be a series regular so early on in my career is not something I took lightly. “The Wonder Years” has been one of the biggest blessings. Working with and learning from absolute icons that I watched growing up has been nothing less than a dream come true.

What does the show mean to you?

“The Wonder Years” means so much to me. Being able to showcase the joy, happiness, nostalgia, as opposed to only the sadness, of Black people in America during the ’60s is amazing. It is a different perspective that I don’t think has been displayed enough. We have not shied away from the heartbreak and cruelty that was occurring, but also showed the other layers. In addition, being an unapologetically dark-skinned Black family on TV has been the biggest joy for me. Representation is so important, and getting to show little dark-skinned Black kiddos that they can do this too makes me so so happy.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

Growing up, I was always a performer — putting on little plays, talent shows, etc. for my family. Although I loved being onstage, it wasn’t until my sophomore or junior year of high school that I realized that doing theater and acting didn’t have to only be a hobby for me; I could actually make a career out of it. Having my passion also be my job is the best thing in the world.

"Seeing someone onstage or the screen who 'looks' like me has always been inspiring; it has helped me believe that my dreams are attainable. Lupita Nyong’o, a fellow Kenyan, is a huge inspiration for me."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration?

For me, seeing someone onstage or the screen who “looks” like me has always been inspiring; it has helped me believe that my dreams are attainable. Lupita Nyong’o, a fellow Kenyan, is a huge inspiration for me; Patina Miller — in the theater world, her performance as the Leading Player in “Pippin” is one of my favorite performances of all time. And of course, growing up, I always wanted to be like Raven Symone in “That’s So Raven” and “The Cheetah Girls”!

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

I think for every role one plays, it is important to bring a part of yourself into it — that is what makes it special and unique to you. For me, I am a proud first-generation Kenyan American, so being able to bring any part of my upbringing and culture into my work — no matter how big or small — is important. Also, being the oldest of six siblings, getting to bring some of that into playing Dean’s older sister on “The Wonder Years” is loads of fun. Personal life experiences can bring a lot of great things into your work!

Illustration:Jianan Liu/HuffPost Photo:Getty Images

Coco Jones After playing Roxy in the Disney Channel Original Movie “Let It Shine,” Coco Jones stars as Hilary Banks on Peacock’s “Bel-Air.”

Adam Rose/PEACOCK

How has “Bel-Air” changed your life?

“Bel-Air” changed my life by making me a hot topic because the show was a hot topic. It opened the door for so many eyes to see me and see the greatness in me that I’ve always seen in myself, but just didn’t have the opportunity to showcase.

What does the show mean to you?

Faith. This show to me really means faith. Originally, I didn’t even want to audition for the role because I didn’t think I looked the part. I had so many doubts and limiting beliefs, but once I did get it, it showed me I can have anything I want and need to dream bigger.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

I didn’t have an “a-ha” moment. It was more like “OK, great!” I have always bothered my mom with wanting to do more singing, more performing and just wanting more opportunities overall to entertain.

"'Bel-Air' opened the door for so many eyes to see me and see the greatness in me that I’ve always seen in myself, but just didn’t have the opportunity to showcase."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration?

I’m inspired by Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Gabrielle Union, Forest Whitaker, Denzel Washington. A movie scene that always moves me is when Denzel Washington played in “John Q.” He was talking on the phone to his son who was sick and he was holding people hostage because he was determined to help his son. OMG! I was a ball of tears. For me, it was just so real and so raw — I was like, this is what acting is all about.

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

I would say my identity and my personality makes me a very hard worker. I’m very by the book and I like things to be done efficiently. I don’t like when people are waiting on me. I’m very charismatic off the screen and I put that in my work and in my characters.

Olly Sholotan Olly Sholotan stars as Carlton Banks on Peacock’s “Bel-Air.”

Tyler Golden/Peacock

1

How has “Bel-Air” changed your life?

“Bel-Air” has put my work on the biggest platform I’ve ever had the chance for it to be put on. But even deeper than that, “Bel-Air” has given me an incredible chance to grow, both as an artist and as a person. Every day throughout this journey I’ve learned something new; every day is a new adventure or a new problem to solve. Days on set are long, and with a series this big, there is a lot of pressure to do a great job all of the time with every single take; but the interesting irony of it all is that in order for that to happen, one has to free themselves of that expectation and just create.

“Bel-Air” has been a steroid shot in my growth as a person; my time on this show has taught me so much about patience, and love, and gratitude that I feel like in the year and a half that I’ve been playing this role, I’ve aged triple the time. Don’t get me wrong, though — there is a lot of dope stuff that comes with being on a very successful show: the free stuff, the glitz, and glam of it all, the social capital, etc. All of that does kind of have a habit of paling in comparison to watching myself evolve and grow into the artist I’ve always dreamed of being.

What does the show mean to you?

My goal in life has always been to be the manifestation of my ancestors’ wildest dreams; as a first-generation American, that is kind of the mantle I have to hold. This show has let me actualize that goal. My grandparents are in Nigeria, and while they don’t really understand the specific significance of a show streaming on Peacock, a platform that is the online version of NBC, they definitely understand that I’m living my dreams and I’m happy. My mom has told me stories of her telling my grandad what our Season 1 premiere was like and apparently when she got to the part where I was walking a red carpet and there were hundreds of photographers calling my name and taking pictures, he started crying because it made him so happy. That’s how deep this stuff is for me; it feels ancestral in a way.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

Funny enough, The Disney Channel’s original “High School Musical”! I grew up playing sports and was convinced that soccer was going to be my career. But I watched “High School Musical,” and I had this moment of seeing how cool that whole theater thing would be. Fast forward a whole bunch of years, and I got into a performing arts high school (Kinder High School For the Performing and Visual Arts in Houston) for theater, and I realized it just kind of made sense as the thing I’m here to do.

"My goal in life has always been to be the manifestation of my ancestors' wildest dreams; as a first-generation American that is kind of the mantle I have to hold. This show has let me actualize that goal."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration?

Jonathan Majors is just such a massive inspiration for me in anything he does. He is an expert and shows such complex emotion and layering his characters with so much that it’s impossible to take your eyes off him. It’s relatively recent, but at the end of “The Harder They Fall,” after he has gone head-to-head with his archnemesis of the whole movie and wins, he comes out and his girlfriend asks, “Is the Devil dead?” and he hugs her, and I think he says something like, “I’m not so sure,” and the pain and conflict in his face and voice? Whew. Considering that the devil in question was just revealed to be his long-lost brother? That’s acting.

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

Something I always say is that every swing and miss makes me better at swinging. And I think I like to take that with me into everything I do. Sure, I’m going to set my standards high and my goal is to be the best to ever do something, but ultimately my plan is to never give up. My special skill is I just won’t stay down, and I think that’s really helped me get where I am today. Also treating everyone with kindness is very important to me as well, it’s kind of the least you can do, in my opinion.

Akira Akbar Akira Akbar stars as Ashley Banks in Peacock’s “Bel-Air.”

Ron Batzdorff/PEACOCK

How has “Bel-Air” changed your life?

I’m still a normal kid who goes to school, football games and school events, but I definitely felt a shift in my career when I realized the impact the show and even my character in particular have had on people. Young girls that look like me could actually see themselves represented on-screen and relate. I’m so glad that I have the platform and opportunity to make people happy and inspire them.

What does the show mean to you?

“Bel-Air” means a lot to me. I feel it’s extremely important to display “Black excellence,” but more importantly, show what it takes to get there! I love how this show presents a successful Black family that so many people can relate to because they deal with real-life topics that we all face today — from drugs, sexuality, abandonment, not fitting in and so many other subjects.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

I have always enjoyed entertaining people, but would say my first “a-ha moment” was when I booked my first job at 9 years old. I remember it like it was yesterday. I played a scared little girl in the back of a car on “Criminal Minds.” It was a night scene and had to be shot in a dark foggy place, but the moment I walked on set I remember feeling like this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. I fell in love with the lights, the camera and the action. I loved how I can change into a different person and live out someone else’s story.

"Young girls that look like me could actually see themselves represented on-screen and relate."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration?

Viola Davis, Zendaya and Ava DuVernay are definitely my top inspirations. I want to be more than just an actress; I also want to be behind the camera directing and producing my own projects. Ava DuVernay is so talented and successful at what she does; I would love to follow in her path. One performance that has always stood out to me was Viola Davis in “Fences” and the scene where she stands up to her husband and tells him how much she’s sacrificed as a wife and mother, that she had to put her dreams on hold so she can hold down the family.

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

I like to incorporate my identity and personhood into my work when the character I’m playing calls for it and I feel I can relate to them in real life. If the connection isn’t there naturally, I take notes on my character and do research to find ways I can become more like them and make it look and feel natural. I feel like the beauty of acting is not always being the character I’m playing in real life, but being able to transform into someone completely different for the moment.

Illustration:Jianan Liu/HuffPost Photo:Getty Images

Priah Ferguson Priah Ferguson stars as Erica Sinclair in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

Courtesy of Netflix

How has “Stranger Things” changed your life?

Since joining “Stranger Things,” my life has changed in every area. Emotionally, my heart is always overwhelmed by how many people feel seen through Erica. A young Black girl touching many hearts globally isn’t common, particularly in the sci-fi-horror genre where we’re limited in representation. Stepping into this role as a 9-year-old local hire, my only desire was to deliver my best work with two lines and eventually land bigger opportunities from that credit. Now I’m 16 and I play a starring member of this cultural phenomenon. It’s kind of a Cinderella story because that rarely happens, for any actor. I believe many people from various backgrounds are inspired by my journey. Traveling the world, meeting thousands of fans, hearing stories of how Erica impacted them on a personal level — it still feels very new and beautiful.

What does the show mean to you?

There’s a sense of pride and responsibility I have in this position. I am one of few Black young women in this space. Erica’s storyline may not be as broad, but her presence is valuable. Black girls and young women add beauty, intelligence, richness and cool to every space. An invitation to discuss Erica in any way helps shift the narrative. We are welcomed in global spaces, people want to see us. There will be young Black actors to follow me, so my journey on “Stranger Things” will create opportunities greater than I imagined. It has also provided clarity on my long-term career goals, too.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

As a little kid, I never met a stranger and struck up a conversation with anyone, anywhere. I was that little girl in the grocery store talking your ear off or waving hello. My personality and expressions cracked people up. I would impersonate people and memorize scenes with minimal effort. “Daddy’s Little Girls” and “Crooklyn” were movies I repeatedly watched because those worlds looked familiar. Around age 5, I asked my mom if those stories were real. She explained the kids are actors and broke down the process. My “a-ha” moment was telling her, “I want to be in the TV too, mama!” Shortly after, my parents enrolled me in theater programs and noticed how well the audience responded to my work, in comedic and really intense material. Acting just came natural for me, and I eventually landed agency representation.

"There’s a sense of pride and responsibility I have in this position … Erica’s storyline may not be as broad, but her presence is valuable. Black girls and young women add beauty, intelligence, richness and cool to every space."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration?

Angela Bassett immediately comes to my mind. She doesn’t play characters, she becomes. I hope that makes sense because I mean that as a compliment. I don’t see her, I see Bernadine, Tina Turner, Betty Shabazz, Reva Styles. I can’t name one particular scene or film because every moment, start to finish, inspires me. Even the silence. There are so many more I adore — Regina Hall, Nicole Beharie, Tessa Thompson, Niecy Nash, Quinta Brunson. All of them are regal and brilliantly talented, I hope to have that type of longevity and respect.

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

Navigating from child to young adult can come with its share of highs and lows. Taking this journey in the public eye is interesting, but I’m confident in my own journey. As much as I desire to use my platform and voice, I’m still evolving and learning. I am wise in many aspects for my age, just as Erica, Sydney or other characters I’ve portrayed. Those fictional characters are dependable, studious, athletic — all qualities I inhibit. There have been days I’ve played Erica and it has been straight-up fun. I get to create this pint-sized, Dungeons & Dragons polymath with flawless nails, who gets pulled into this dangerous mission with monsters, all over some ice cream. It’s funny because in real life, it’s like ... OK, girl, the world is on fire and you haven’t told your mom anything? So I’ll wonder — is Erica OK? Then there are other days Erica is therapeutic for me, a release. I think that’s the beauty of the work, I get to be vulnerable and share my heart. Characters can take you on a journey and I’ll arrive at a choice that was never expected, but it just works, kind of like life. That’s worth celebrating because I know that choice came from a pure place.

Ava Grey Ava Grey played Diane in Netflix’s “Gentefied” and Lorraine on FX’s “Atlanta.”

Courtesy of Netflix

How did “Gentefied” and “Atlanta” change your life?

There have been doors I never even thought of and it’s like every time I walk through I just have the time of my life. I’d say working up-close with creators of shows expanded my mind and helped guide me to where I’d want to be in life. Forever grateful to them. Both had a very cool audience base too, so it’s hilarious hearing predictions about the characters.

What do those shows mean to you?

“Gentefied” and “Atlanta” were definitely “for the culture” shows. They’re more than just good watches: “Atlanta” gave a lot of hope to Black people up and coming in the arts, and “Gentefied” showed a family struggling with immigration and being pushed out of their community and it broke my heart. So when offered space on their platform, I was really proud because these shows have changed peoples’ lives.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

I’ve always known what I was going to do and I’ve been telling everyone since fifth grade, every year, the same thing. What fueled me over the years was improv and theater being such great energy outlets for me, the major support of my friends, and proving the people that told me to “think smaller” wrong.

"What fueled me over the years was improv and theater being such great energy outlets for me, the major support of my friends, and proving the people that told me to 'think smaller' wrong."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration?

I look up to icons like Queen Latifah, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Phylicia Rashad, Raven Symone, Diana Ross and Will Smith. Diana Ross’ performance in “Lady Sings the Blues” is a source of inspiration from beginning to end. Her preparation and comfortability in that film will always be my go-to reference; the same goes for Will Smith’s extraordinary performance in “Six Degrees of Separation.”

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

By nature, I’m a sensitive and compassionate person. So when I read a character I’m thinking about how I can redeem them, give them hope and make them as human as I can even though it’s make-believe. I’m someone that likes to laugh a lot, and even though acting is hard work, it’s really great getting to connect with artists and play around with our craft. Lastly, I think because the world puts so much stress on what it is to just be human, I try to reflect a lot of joy in hopes to get smiles because I remember the moments I didn’t have any and how scary that was.

Tati Gabrielle After playing Prudence Blackwood on Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Tati Gabrielle stars as Marienne Bellamy in Netflix’s “You.”

JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

How did “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “You” change your life?

They kicked off my career in a way that I never could have imagined. I still can’t believe I was blessed and lucky enough to have been on two “hit” TV shows back-to-back at the start of my career. I never would have guessed when I got cast in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” that Prudence Blackwood Night would be my “breakout role” and garner so much attention that leads to opportunities such as “You.” I never would have guessed the impact Marienne would have on so many women of color and the way they would champion her and me for playing her. Both of those shows set me on a course for success that is still so surreal to me.

What do those projects mean to you?

For as long as I am alive, I will hold immense gratitude for those projects. Not just for what they did for my career, but for how they helped me grow and believe in myself as a person. “Sabrina” was a gift of an experience that gave me so much confidence as an actor. That project enabled me to see my worth and value as an artist — understanding the way my choices on-screen then informed and inspired the writers to elevate and expand Prudence as a character. “You” is the project that helped me find my voice as a young woman of color in the industry. This project empowered me, with the support of allies like Penn Badgley and Sera Gamble, to be unafraid to stand up for myself and speak up in regard to representation. At the end of the day, those projects will always hold a special place in my heart and are very important milestones for me in my journey.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

It was the summer after my 10th-grade year. The theater department of my performing arts school selected a small group of students to perform at Scotland’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival. We had spent that school year writing and crafting our own version of Kafka’s “The Trial” to perform at the festival. I remember standing in the middle of the Royal Mile (the main strip of the Fringe Festival) performing a preview of our student-written play to entice people to come to the show. As I watched people gather around to see us — this group of young theater kids from Oakland, California, performing this little play we wrote, surrounded by so many other incredible artists and street performers from all over the world, seeing the way they were thrilled and moved by this art we created — I knew then that this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I understood then, the impact of storytelling and wanted to live in that magic of connection forever.

"I make it my duty to ensure that whatever project I do, whatever character I play, is delivering an accurate depiction of what it truly means to be Black and/or Asian, culturally speaking, and giving credence to the true power and experience of my people in all forms."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration?

My first role model was the incomparable Eartha Kitt. I was first introduced to her hearing “C’est Si Bon” as a child and hearing her not only sing but speak on that track. I was immediately hypnotized by the magnetism of her speech, her voice. My parents then showed me the 1966 “Batman” in which she played Catwoman. I was enthralled and captivated by her insurmountable presence. The scene where she crashes the award ceremony for “Best Dressed” still gives me chills every time I watch it. The strength in her stance, the allure of her chuckle, that unforgettable purr. That magnetic power she carried on-screen was and is unforgettable to me and continues to inspire me to this day to be unapologetic in my presence, both on- and off-screen, just as she was.

Another who inspired me, as he has many, is Denzel Washington. He has always been a master of stoicism and stillness to me, which was something I struggled to grasp when I first stepped into film and television. A scene of his I often look to for inspiration is one from “American Gangster,” the one where Richie offers Frank Lucas a deal in prison. He barely moves a muscle through most of that scene, yet you can see every thought and emotion pass through his mind as he listens intently. The assured confidence that turns into the nervous calculation, the slow, creeping anger that rises and the gracious acceptance of his defeat. It’s masterful — so many beats playing with such subtlety, such stillness. That scene reminds me that less is more and I thank him for that incredible example.

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

They hold me accountable to be intentional in the work that I do. Being a Black and Asian young woman in Hollywood is not easy. This industry certainly makes it hard for me, and people like me, to be seen clearly and respected for who and what I am. So I make it my duty to ensure that whatever project I do, whatever character I play, is delivering an accurate depiction of what it truly means to be Black and/or Asian, culturally speaking, and giving credence to the true power and experience of my people in all forms. I also make it my responsibility to challenge any misinterpretation or degradation of that identity and experience. Not simply for myself, but to pay my respects in honoring the work and struggle of the ancestors that paved the way for me to be here — to assure that work was not in vain and is acknowledged in the light of respect. My intention is also to ensure that the youth of color coming behind me get to shine just as unapologetically in their truth without a fight, but with pride.

Illustration:Jianan Liu/HuffPost Photo:Getty Images

Savannah Lee Smith Savannah Lee Smith starred as Monet De Haan in HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl.”

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

How did “Gossip Girl” change your life?

“Gossip Girl” changed my life for the better in every aspect imaginable. It provided me with confidence to pursue a career I’ve always been intimidated by, but always knew deep inside was meant for me. It provided access to people and places that expanded my love for life. It gave me a way to support my friends and family in ways I never imagined I’d be able to at this age. Most of all, it gave me the opportunity to represent the community I am a part of and fulfill the innate duty I hold as a queer Black woman in the entertainment industry.

What does the show mean to you?

The show represents a lot of things for me, but most of all, it represents change. The way the show flipped the bird to tired stereotypes and hurtful tropes is what made me so excited to be a part of it. People are tired of feeling misrepresented and targeted, and the very first time I read the pilot, I was thrilled to find not only did I smile at the absence of any tired tropes or misrepresentation, I cheered at the effort for inclusion and presence of accurate representation. The show means the world to me, most of all because I got the opportunity to be a part of something that is part of change.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

I have always been an artist at heart, but not always an actor. My passion was music. From the age of 3, I started taking singing and songwriting seriously. My mom would give me voice lessons, I would write little tunes on GarageBand that will never see the light of day so long as I live, and I would always be the one in the car that has to have the radio on. So naturally, when I went to high school, I joined the choir as my extracurricular. Well, I passed out on the first day at 7 in the morning. Turns out I am NOT a soprano. Afterwards, I went to my dean asking to be placed in dance instead. When she told me that dance was full and the only thing left was drama, my stomach dropped. I had always been painfully shy and the thought of the stage frightened me to no end. I’ve learned now, sometimes when it’s up to fate to decide, a beautiful epiphany can be revealed to you. That is exactly what happened. Through my fear and due to fate, I found my passion.

"'Gossip Girl' changed my life for the better in every aspect imaginable. It gave me the opportunity to represent the community I am a part of and fulfill the innate duty I hold as a queer Black woman in the entertainment industry."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration?

I always go back to Viola Davis. She and her work inspire me to push myself. Her line of work speaks for itself but then in addition to her accolades, she has always been outspoken about the causes she believes in and does so with grace and strength. I also have always looked up to Cynthia Erivo. Both of these women have made me realize it’s not only your training and skill, but your personal perspective on life and love, that can set you apart.

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

I have always been very afraid of change and uncomfortable in suspense. But as I continue to grow and experience in my personal life, I am realizing the things I find within those uncomfortable times of limbo, help me become a better actor. Traveling for the first time was scary, moving my entire life and person to different places is always scary. But instead of fear I now look forward to change. I have the privilege of looking back at an episode or project I’ve done and see how whatever I was going through influenced my work. I can then build from there. My new word is building. It’s not destination-oriented and that is why I like it.

Grace Duah Grace Duah starred as Shan Barnes in HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl.”

Barbara Nitke/HBO Max

How has “Gossip Girl” changed your life?

When I booked “Gossip Girl,” I was fresh from graduating acting school working as a production assistant on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” To say “Gossip Girl” changed my life would be an understatement. Not only has it been a launching pad to the rest of my career, but it gave me the assurance I think every young actor hopes for. The assurance that there is room for me and I absolutely belong.

What does the show mean to you?

I was such a huge fan of the original show when I was a preteen. I loved the books, the fashion, the drama, everything. I always loved the world, but was aware that there weren’t many girls that looked like me living in it. It is an honor to be a part of the change that is happening on TV overall where we see more and more diversity. It’s truly so beautiful to me, that now there is a character played by me that other girls can see themselves in.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

For a time in elementary school, I had convinced myself I simply would never have what it took to even book a lead role, let alone be an actor. However, in seventh grade, we had a poem project where we had to perform poetry for the class as if they were monologues. I got on stage and performed Dorothy Parker’s “One Perfect Rose,” and in that moment I felt as if I had blacked out. And when I came to, all I could hear was the applause from the audience and in that moment I knew. My skin tingled, and my brain finally felt completely at peace. Nothing else mattered, and from that moment on, I knew that the feeling of performing and being onstage was my fuel. I made the internal decision that I had to be an actor. I wasn’t sure how I would do it, but I knew it was what I was destined to do.

"As multifaceted as an individual I am, my Blackness is the shining gold battery at the center of my soul that energizes me. Every character I work on whether on stage or screen is also energized by that same golden battery."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration?

Growing up, my family couldn’t afford cable, which meant we were often left watching the free channels. And one of those channels was UPN. It was a mecca of Black content and television and I truly consumed all it had to offer like water. Watching actresses like Erika Alexander in “Living Single,” Brandy and Sheryl Lee Ralph in “Moesha,” and Dawnn Lewis and Charnele Brown in “A Different World” made me feel completely seen. Like the unkind words being told to me at school had no weight because these beautiful women on my screen looked like me and were completely thriving. And that connection to Black women on my screen never went away or waned. I root for them all at all times. And I am ready with a pen to learn anything they have to offer.

Truly one of the most impactful scenes for me as a kid was watching Charnele Brown in “A Different World” deliver her speech about colorism in Season 5 episode 11 “Mammy Dearest.” I will never forget being 10 years old watching this scene, tearing up with her because I wasn’t alone in my experiences. That’s the beauty of this industry and what we do. We can make someone feel seen thousands of miles away, decades after we filmed it, and make them feel completely validated in their life. It’s a beautiful life to live.

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

Being a Black woman forms a framework to my everyday life walking this earth. As multifaceted as an individual I am, my Blackness is the shining gold battery at the center of my soul that energizes me. Every character I work on, whether onstage or screen, is also energized by that same golden battery. My work will always be informed by my Blackness because my perception of life is shaped by it. I think rather than viewing my identity as something that limits me and my work to a box, I see myself as liberated and galvanized by it.

Illustration:Jianan Liu/HuffPost Photo:Getty Images

Jalyn Hall Jalyn Hall starred as Emmett Till in the 2022 film “Till,” and plays Dillon James on The CW’s “All American.”

Anne Marie Fox/The CW

How has “All American” changed your life?

“All American” was the first series regular job I ever landed, and so it’s really the catalyst that propelled my career to where it is today. I learned every day while filming on set, from a young age, so it’s been an amazing experience to be a part of.

What does the show mean to you?

We’ve become a family over the years — my cast and our fans. The episodes resonate so deeply with our audience and the fans get to really indulge in it. So, when I think of the show, I think of what a strong community we’ve built around it, and that’s very special.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

I was actually 5 years old, and I said to my mom, “I’m going to be inside the TV one day.” I’m the first person in my family to ever break into acting, but it’s something I’ve known I was meant to do since I was a young kid. A few months later, I remember seeing that Kandi Burruss had posted on her social media about an acting camp nearby, and that the camp was hosting a showcase, so I had my mom take me to see the performance. I was completely blown away during the show and I said to myself, wow, this is what I want to do. So, I enrolled in the camp that day, and the rest is history!

"It was such an honor to have the opportunity to play the part of another young Black man whose story is so crucial to our country’s history, and the shaping of American culture."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration?

There are so many actors whose performances and dedication to the craft inspire me and whose work I love and admire. To name a few, I definitely look up to Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Michael Jai White, Denzel Washington, Chadwick Boseman — the list could go on and on!

Michael Jai White is terrific in “Blood and Bone,” and I’ve watched Idris in “Pacific Rim” countless times — it’s sci-fi but also hopeful and uplifting, and his performance has all the things I want to embody when it comes to portraying a strong character and delivering great acting, while also having fun. Of course, Chadwick in “Black Panther” is just incredible as well.

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

I believe that it’s crucial to always be yourself 100% of the time. That’s what I bring on to every set I touch and remind myself of constantly. I look to see how I can find myself and emulate my essence in every character I portray, and it usually works in my favor [laughs].

This all rings true for my role in “Till” as well playing Emmett Till. As a young Black man, it was such an honor to have the opportunity to play the part of another young Black man whose story is so crucial to our country’s history, and the shaping of American culture. Of course, there have been numerous portrayals of his story to date, but to get to show him in this light, as a lovable young adult, and giving him a voice in our generation where we often don’t get educated on his story, was truly unique and extremely important to me.

Hailey Kilgore Hailey Kilgore stars as Jukebox in Starz’s “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

Cara Howe

How has “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” change your life?

The main thing is the way the show has helped me to be more vulnerable and authentic. I think one of the fun things about performing is getting to be “on” and do all this cool stuff. However with this character I have gotten so many moments where I have been able to reach into personal experiences — sometimes painful, sometimes joyful and silly — and be my authentic self on screen.

What does the show mean to you?

This show is absolutely incredible to me because of its cult following. So many viewers see themselves in these characters and are so committed to the story. To be working on a show with such incredibly talented artists, both in front of the camera and behind, telling these stories that reach so many people is such a blessing.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

I took part in the August Wilson Monologue Competition my freshman year of high school and I was hooked. To be introduced to the world of Black theater with, in my opinion, the best playwright of our time. We were telling the stories of our ancestors that were written for all of us by one of us. I am so grateful to Kevin Jones, Kenny Leon, Chantal Degroat, Russell Hornsby, Victor Mack, Vin Shambry. The list goes on.

"I took part in the August Wilson Monologue Competition my freshman year of high school ... We were telling the stories of our ancestors that were written for all of us by one of us."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration.

Viola Davis and Angela Bassett. The scene that comes to mind right away is a scene with Ms. Davis in “How To Get Away With Murder.” In an immense moment of raw truth, Annalise Keating stands in her hotel room, beats on her pillow and demands that she forgive herself. I was so stunned and had to run the scene back multiple times. I am in awe any time a scene is honest.

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

I think it’s the foundation. My past informs how I respond to certain events and what actions I take. So once I have developed a character and I know where they are going, I will try to align my life experiences with the character. Sometimes, you have to just play, which is why acting is so much fun! But usually there will be a connection somewhere.

Illustration:Jianan Liu/HuffPost Photo:Getty Images

Lyric Ross Lyric Ross starred as Deja on NBC’s “This Is Us.”

NBC via NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

How did “This Is Us” change your life?

It changed in a lot of ways. Because of “This Is Us,”I moved out to Los Angeles. I saw LA for the first time because of my callback. It definitely elevated my career. I was mostly doing local projects here and there in Chicago. So “This Is Us” was my first huge job.

What does the show mean to you?

I think overall “This Is Us” is a great show. I believe it’s a generational show. What I love about it is its honesty. You have conversations that most of us are afraid to have or talk about things most of us humans are afraid to face.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

I don’t remember an “a-ha” moment. I think my mom remembers moreso than me. She keeps talking about this time where I was about 2 and we were watching “The Incredibles” together, and she saw me reciting one of Frozone’s scenes. She was so surprised that eventually she got me into a local acting course.

"I was just talking to my mom about Samuel L. Jackson about his scene in 'Coming to America' and how incredible it was. He took his moment and amplified the movie — as if it needed to be amplified."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration?

I was just talking to my mom about Samuel L. Jackson about his scene in “Coming to America” and how incredible it was. He took his moment and amplified the movie — as if it needed to be amplified. It seems like with everything he has put out (at least from what I’ve seen), he puts a lot of heart into his characters. I find it very disappointing how overlooked his gift is by the critics and the academy and the higher powers in this industry. But even with all that, his greatness is still recognized. There’s also Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson, Danny Glover, Denzel Washington and other greats.

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

I try to understand people’s unusual ways. I love a good challenge. So whatever gives me that. A new role that kind of puts me on the spot to open up or branch out — explore a little more than what I have done before. Let my mom tell it, I’m a sponge. So I can absorb different types of information from different types of people. I would personally say that I am selective in that.

Lonnie Chavis Lonnie Chavis starred as young Randall Pearson on NBC’s “This Is Us.”

NBC via NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

How did “This Is Us” change your life?

“This Is Us” had a huge reach and put my acting on display for the world to see, which opened doors for me and for that I’m forever grateful. “This Is Us” has taken me places that other projects have not, like many award shows, for example. And there’s a lot of eyes on me now, so I got to be a good leader.

What does the show mean to you?

The show taught me to have empathy because every character had a story. I don’t want to judge people based on the surface. I want to understand where they are coming from. This show has meant a lot to me in showing me how to learn from people.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

Being able to express emotions for everybody to see while playing a

character is pretty cool. I can’t remember an “a-ha” moment; I’ve kind of just always wanted to do this. And I know that I want to be an actor forever.

"'This Is Us' had a huge reach and put my acting on display for the world to see, which opened doors for me and for that I’m forever grateful."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration?

Mr. Jamie Foxx! And Mr. Samuel L. Jackson! Both always deliver breathtaking

performances. But the scene at the end in “Django Unchained” where they face off blows me away! Two of my faves together and so believable; I’m always inspired by them! I got the chance to meet them before, too, and even better that they were kind to me.

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

I identify as a child of God first, so my faith plays a huge role in my whole life and the path I want to walk. It’s also how I choose the roles I want to perform in. I pull from my own life’s lessons and experiences to connect with every character I play. I trust God for every yes and no I get in this business, simple.

Faithe Herman Faithe Herman portrayed Annie Pearson on NBC’s “This Is Us.”

NBC via NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

How did “This Is Us” change your life?

“This Is Us” changed my life by allowing me the opportunity to experience many different things at such a young age. I have two SAG Awards sitting in my room that I am extremely honored to have received with my castmates. I attended the Emmy Awards twice. I also had the opportunity to meet many different people in the industry whom I never thought I’d meet. Most importantly, I worked alongside amazing actors and crew that I learned a lot from over the six seasons of the show.

What does the show mean to you?

What “This Is Us” has meant to me was family and how important it is to support one another. Every family has their ups and downs; however, having people around that genuinely care and are there for you helps you navigate everything else. You are always connected to those who come into your life, whether it be in sad ways and or happy ways, but that is what life is about.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

The “a-ha” moment when I realized I wanted to pursue acting didn’t only happen once. It happened every time my mom or dad drove me onto the Paramount Studios lot. I live in San Diego and go to public school, so when I was on set I’d always feel as though it wasn’t real because afterwards I would be back at home and school doing the everyday things that I am used to. So, I’d definitely say the six years I spent on “This Is Us” was an “a-ha” moment where I felt like I could see myself pursuing this.

"Ms. Keke Palmer is an actress that inspires me. I recently watched 'Nope,' and she was absolutely amazing. I then went back and saw that she was young like me when she started in the industry."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration?

Ms. Keke Palmer is an actress that inspires me. I recently watched “Nope,” and she was absolutely amazing. I then went back and saw that she was young like me when she started in the industry. So I watched “Akeelah and the Bee,” and she blew me away. The quote that Dr. Larabee made her read in the movie really sat with me because it was so inspirational. What it meant to me was, you are just as worthy as the next person, do not doubt yourself because you are special too and deserve to feel that way. The way her teacher, the principal, Dr. Larabee, her brothers, the community, Javier, and finally her mom and Dylan came together to support her was so inspiring. I also love Ms. Taraji P. Henson and her scene in “Hidden Figures” where she has to explain why she goes to the restroom and it takes 40 minutes. She took that scene, owned it, and made us all feel how the separation between Blacks and whites was during that time, not only in regards to the restroom but everything else too. Her character also made Mr. Al Harrison feel her pain and he changed the culture in NASA.

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

My identity and personhood informs my work because it helps me know who I am as an individual and where I come from. I stay true to myself and know my self-worth. When it comes to work in the entertainment industry, I am mindful of how I treat others and how I would like to be treated as well.

Eris Baker Eris Baker starred as Tess Pearson on NBC’s “This Is Us.”

NBC via NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

How did “This is Us” change your life?

“This is Us” changed my life in so many ways. For one, booking that role was confirmation that this dream I had for my life was indeed a dream that was within my reach. It was possible. “This Is Us” opened that door for me and expanded my network, heightening my desire to understand the production of filmmaking.

What does the show mean to you?

“This Is Us” will always be very special to me. For me, the show represents faith, opportunity, purpose and development. At 10 years old, I didn’t realize that I was walking into my purpose — I just knew that I was having fun doing what I love. Today, I know without doubt, that “This Is Us” was the beginning of a beautiful journey.

Describe the “a-ha” moment when you realized you wanted to pursue acting.

Honestly, there was no “a-ha” or “lightbulb” moment when something clicked and I realized I wanted to be an actress. For as long as I could remember, I knew I wanted to act. I remember my parents trying to put me into every activity, but nothing ever stuck. I eventually found my way to an acting class with an old coach of mine — it was in the smallest studio apartment and only a few people in the class, however, I felt most comfortable in that space. I found myself there.

"I believe that as a storyteller, your identity and individuality will always influence your work."

For Black History Month, we’re thinking about those influential figures who came before us. Who are some actors who inspired you, and could you name a scene from a TV series or film of theirs that you look to for inspiration?

Mahershala Ali is the first person that comes to mind when I think of an influential figure. “Green Book” was the first of his films I saw, and I frequently return to it for inspiration. His work is so honest, and I find his vulnerability riveting.

How does your identity and personhood inform your work?

I believe that as a storyteller, your identity and individuality will always influence your work. Some might even call it the biggest contributor. We are individually made up of unique experiences, ways of life, influences, language, communities and explorations. As humans, we experience every emotion. The highs and lows of my past all influence and help to enhance my performances.

Editor: Erin E. Evans

Head of Visuals: Christy Havranek