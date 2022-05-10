Young Thug Arrested, Charged With 27 Others In Sweeping Grand Jury Indictment

Atlanta rapper Young Thug was arrested Monday as part of a sweeping grand jury indictment, one of 28 people charged with gang-related crimes and violations of Georgia’s criminal racketeering law.

The indictment alleges Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is a founder of the Young Slime Life street gang. Williams, 30, is charged with conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO Act, and participation in gang activity. 27 others were charged in the 56-count indictment, which also includes charges of murder and attempted armed robbery.

Williams was arrested Monday in Atlanta’s upscale Buckhead neighborhood and booked into the Fulton County Jail. His charges link to allegations in 2013 and 2018, according to records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The rapper’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

.@wsbtv photojournalist & @MarkWinneWSB captured this exclusive image of authorities taking @youngthug into custody earlier this evening. pic.twitter.com/xkD1P17ajw — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

JUST IN: @youngthug booked into @FultonSheriff on charges of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act & Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity. He will make his first appearance on Tuesday at 1130 am. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/LRSeus8Lsc — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) May 10, 2022

The New York Times notes Williams’ record label has been called several names, including YSL Records and Young Stoner Life Records. The label calls its artists the “Slime Family.”

Working as Young Thug, Williams has shot to stardom in recent years and won his first Grammy in 2019 for his work on Childish Gambino’s “This is America.” He released his latest album, “Punk,” in October, performing on “Saturday Night Live” later that month.