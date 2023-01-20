Rapper Young Thug Allegedly Involved In 'Hand-To-Hand' Drug Deal In Court

Rapper Young Thug and one of his co-defendants allegedly took part in a “hand-to-hand” drug deal as the rapper sat in a Georgia courtroom on Wednesday, according to a motion filed by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office on Thursday.

Video shared by WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden allegedly shows co-defendant Kahlieff Adams handing the rapper, whose name is Jeffrey Williams, a Percocet pill as he sat near his attorney at a table.

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: My colleague @MarkWinneWSB just obtained surveillance video that shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a “hand-to-hand” drug deal in court.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/smhVopvH7x — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 19, 2023

The rapper is facing accusations that he led a street gang named Young Slime Life/YSL and is charged with eight counts of violating Georgia’s Racketeering and Corrupt Organizations, or RICO, Act.

Young Thug, along with 13 others, are set to face trial in Atlanta.

A deputy noticed the exchange between Kahlieff Adams and Young Thug and “confiscated” the pill from the rapper, according to WSB-TV.

The district attorney’s office motion noted that deputies found drugs – Percocet, marijuana, tobacco – and “other contraband” on Kahlieff Adams, the news outlet noted.

Advertisement

Adams was later brought to a Grady Memorial Hospital as he appeared to have ingested contraband in an apparent attempt to “conceal further crimes,” the motion read.

Keith Adams, an attorney for the rapper, said that his client “had nothing to do” with what occurred in the courtroom on Wednesday.

“One of the co-defendants on his way to the restroom attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams who immediately turned it over to the deputy,” Keith Adams said.

“He did not know [what was handed to him]. We don’t know what it is, did not know. It was turned over to a deputy right away.”

Kahlieff Adams’ attorney Teombre Calland also likened the allegations to “mere statements,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Advertisement

“These allegations are simply that: mere statements made by the State in an effort to thwart the lengthiness of the jury selection process,” Calland said in a statement.