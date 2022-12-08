What's Hot

Ex-Border Patrol Agent Convicted Of Killing 4 Women In Texas

Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn't Too Happy With How Much Walker Asked For Her Help

An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House

Trump Apologists Have Found Scapegoat For Midterms Fail: RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel

Opinion: Deion Sanders Was An HBCU God, Until He Wanted To Be Human Again

Stephen Colbert Dusts Off Old Jokes In Epic Takedown Of Herschel Walker

'Wednesday' Gets Backlash After Jenna Ortega Says She Shot Crowded Scene With COVID

Why Netflix Is Facing Backlash For Its 'Harry & Meghan' Trailer

GOP Sponsor Of Florida's 'Don’t Say Gay' Bill Indicted On Fraud Charges

GOP Governor Digs Into The 'Cost' Of A Trump Endorsement

Meghan Recalls Her Awkward First Meeting With William And Kate In Netflix Documentary

Sean Spicer Makes Pearl Harbor Blunder Which Will Live In Infamy

Politics
2022 electionsTeensArkansasblack politiciansjaylen smith

18-Year-Old Elected Youngest Black Mayor In U.S.

Jaylen Smith won a runoff election to lead the town of Earle, Arkansas.
Ben Blanchet

An Arkansas teenager is headed from a seat in a high school classroom to a seat in the mayor’s office.

Jaylen Smith, 18, is set to become the youngest Black mayor in the U.S. after beating opponent Nemi Matthews in the Earle, Arkansas, runoff election. Earle, a town of about 1,800, is roughly 30 miles from Memphis, Tennessee.

Smith, a graduate of Earle High School who holds the rank of lieutenant in the town police department, called for better public safety, the demolition of abandoned homes and the opening of a grocery store, KTHV-TV reported.

“Citizens of Earle, Arkansas, it’s official!! I am your newly elected Mayor of Earle, Arkansas,” Smith wrote on Facebook following his victory.

He continued: “It’s Time to Build a Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas.’ I would like to thank all my supporters for stepping up getting people to the polls. I am truly grateful for you all.”

Smith, who lives with his parents, told WHBQ-TV last month that he refuses to stop when the going gets tough.

“When somebody tells me ‘no,’ I don’t stop just because someone tells me ‘no.’ There’s always someone waiting to tell you ‘yes,’” Smith said.

Smith told CNN he sought advice from other politicians, including Frank Scott Jr., mayor of Little Rock. He said he didn’t run for mayor to “make a name for” himself.

“I ran because I wanted to help my community and move my community in the direction that it needed to be moved in,” Smith said.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community